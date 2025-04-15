Caleb Williams interested in wins rather than being QB buddies
Caleb Williams is saying things fans of the Bears would like to hear him say.
Actually, it sounds like something Dick Butkus would have said.
Whether he actually means it we'll find out more in this season if the Bears become more competitive than they were during his 5-12 rookie year under former coach Matt Eberflus.
Williams' Esquire magazine interview include a comment that he doesn't really seek out other teams' quarterbacks for friendship, although he apparently has a bit of a friendship going with a former QB, the GOAT, Tom Brady.
“I think the NFL game has become very friendly, and I don’t necessarily want to be friends, because I want to keep that competitive advantage," Williams told Esquire in the interview he did.
He did add that he thought the other QB were “probably great guys,” but he's trying to maintain a competitive edge.
It was easy to get a sense of this last year, after the Houston Texans beat the Bears 19-13 in Houston in Williams' second game.
He didn't seem too pleased when C.J. Stroud seemingly tried to "little bro" him after the game when he told the Bears QB "learn from those mistakes."
Williams seemed upset and pulled away. Later Stroud explained it was no attempt to "little bro" anyone.
Williams has had to endure more than his share of criticism since coming into the league as the first overall pick. Whether it was about his painted nails, appreciation for style of all types, or how he cried after a loss in college, it seems Williams gets blasted by someone.
The attitude Williams expressed is one Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim reported Lamar Jackson expressed.
"Don't get me wrong, there's no problem or nothing like that, but we're competing with each other," Jackson said. "I'm trying to beat you; I'm not trying to be your friend."
Butkus and Mike Ditka used to play that way every Sunday and it would be a cold day at Wrigley Field when they might be buddy-buddy with the opposition. Their own teammates, it was another story. Butkus actually said he fantasized about knocking an opponent's head clear off.
Bears fans always loved their players for this attitude, so it's difficult to see how Williams wouldn't endear himself to them more with the comments.
