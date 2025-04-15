Analyst's logic says Ashton Jeanty should be available to Bears

Ashton Jeanty in his 14 Games last season:



➖397 Touches

➖2,739 Yards

➖30 TD’s



He looks like an absolute TANK at his Pro Day..



I genuinely believe that Jeanty could go as early as 5th overall to the Jaguars and he would STILL be a value



A true blue chip type of prospect man pic.twitter.com/GvmYE3CkXe