Caleb Williams Learns Another Rookie Lesson About Late Throws
Building a potent Bears passing attack after years of inconsistency will obviously take more play reps in Shane Waldron's offense than they've had to date.
So it wasn't surprising when Caleb Williams had an effective overall performance at practice No. 2 Sunday, then capped it off by committing one of the worst mistakes young passers make—he threw it late and over the middle.
Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson made a lunging interception on the throw to DJ Moore during what was a simulated two-minute drill to end the first half.
"Yeah, he's taking a good shot right there and trying to get the offset throw and it didn't quite work out, and the defense made a good play," Waldron said. "The mindset and knowing when those are the right opportunities like that situation right there, knowing when we're in or our of field goal range, outside, inside, all of those things come into play."
In this case, Stevenson's play came on what Waldron characterized as a calculated gamble.
"That was a unique one there at the end where clock is down pretty low right there, so needing to get in field-goal range, a need to be aggressive with the ball, also knowing it's an end-of-half situation or end-of-game situation, we'll mix and match those things," Waldron said. "So there's a good chance to be good, aggressive and defensively making a great play on the ball right there."
What Williams did well during a more extensive look with the offense than in Saturday's first practice was work the short passing game, particularly to backs and tight ends. Also, his screen passes at strange arm angles stood out.
"Yeah, I think his ability to change his arm angle, get the ball out quick, adjust to different throws whether they're bubbles, slants, quick game, all that area of the field, it's something that he demonstrated a high level of ability at in college and something that has been a part of every offense you're a part of," Waldron said. "And as we get through it and we'll learn our different players' strengths and weaknesses, and build the system around our players and what they can do."
The Bears loaded up at wide receiver with Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen joining DJ Moore, but having others closer to the line to throw to takes pressure off the wide receivers and enables them to get more chances by picking up first downs. It's the old 49ers philosophy of the short passing game taking the place of the running game.
"The backs, the tight ends, guys that a lot of time are operating in that underneath zone in the coverage, finding completions to those guys, keeping the chains moving, staying ahead of the chains and playing efficient, so if we do get to a third down, we're in those third-and-manageables instead of third-and-long," Waldron said. "Both of those groups, that's something we know and expect that they can do and will help us throughout the course of the season."
Running back D'Andre Swift was obtained with this in mind.
"I feel like I'll be very valuable in that aspect," Swift said. "Especially helping Caleb when stuff isn't open down the field. I'm available."
Swift had shown this in Detroit but his receiving opportunities declined in Philadelphia last year.
"I wasn't asked to run routes as much, that's fine," he said. "I'm going to show different elements of my game, I feel like I can do whatever."
Especially if Williams is going to have trouble with throwing late and over the middle, the alternative targets closer to the line of scrimmage can prevent of problems.
Back in the Fold
Williams had one receiver back and should get another back in the next practice.
Wide receiver Rome Odunze returned Sunday after a personal day away to start camp. Also, the Bears are taking tight end Gerald Everett off the non-football injury list. He had gone on there just before camp started, stemming from an injury during minicamp
"Yeah, it was great to have Rome back out there, working his way back into it," Waldron said. "He already got a bonus with the way he worked in OTAs, the way he was initially here. I think he's a guy that picks up right where he leaves off every single time, getting a little bit better from just like Caleb did from the time off to getting back here (at camp) with his knowledge of what we're doing.
BEARS' SURPRISING CAST OF PUNT RETURNERS ON DAY 1
JAQUAN BRISKER AND KEVIN BYARD HAVE MUCH TO PROVE IN NFC NORTH
CALEB WILLIAMS MAKES UP FOR ABSENCE OF TOP WIDE RECEIVER ALL BY HIMSELF
"Now getting back out here and also knowing that it's training camp is a long period of time right there, especially for these rookies. With all of our guys, being smart with them and adjusting to the individual needs of the player I think is important."
It sounds as if the plan is to work him back in slowly since it was his first day back.
Lining Up
Center truly is a battle for starting duties as the Bears switched on Day 2 of camp to Coleman Shelton from Ryan Bates. Again backup Larry Borom handled left tackle in team scrimmages while starter Braxton Jones worked during individual drills at practice but remains limited while getting past an injury.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards remained out of team scrimmages with an injury and Amen Ogbongbemiga came on in the base 4-3 defense, lining up alongside Tremaine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn.
The kick return group lined up and had two players deep. Velus Jones Jr., DeAndre Carter, Tyler Scott and Khalil Herbert were the main return men and had a player accompanying them deep on plays.
Top Plays
A deep ball Caleb Williams threw to Tyler Scott near the sideline to beat Kyler Gordon was one of the day's better completions. There was a little too much contact at the end for a non-contact practice, though.
However, the most pleasantly surprising play was a throw Tyson Bagent made over the middle on a deep crossing route to Velus Jones Jr.
Last year Jones not only wouldn't have caught it but wouldn't have been able to run such a crisp route cutting across the middle of the zone deep. In fact, last year with the arm Bagent showed in games he wouldn't have been able to make that throw to an open pocket in the middle of the defense. His passes show a bit more zip. Bagent led one two-minute drill into field goal range.
What's In a Number?
Bears safety Kevin Byard is a man of routines. He doesn't like to deviate, especially in his training camp diet.
"Like, for breakfast, I'm just oatmeal, berries, throw a little cinnamon, some honey on there, cut up like, six small pieces of bananas," he said. "It's gotta be six. And just go out there and go to practice.
"I just like to have everything the same. Try to get with the trainers at the same time"
What about five? Or maybe seven pieces?
"I just slice it six times and I think it’s good to go," he said.
The Avenging Process
Jaquan Brisker says the Bears secondary has taken to calling themselves The Avengers. There might be a copyright situation on that one.
Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon long ago claimed the Spider-man identity with his flips and friendly neighborhood poses.
So who is Brisker in the merry madcap Marvel universe?
"Warrior," he said.
The nerds in sports media immediately smelled a rat. There's no such Marvel hero in the Avengers and they would know.
"I mean that’s a made-up one," Brisker said, laughing. "So … LOLOLOL. But it’s all good."
At least there will be no copyright infringements.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven