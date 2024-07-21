All-NFC North: Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard Have Much to Prove
The Bears will not have Eddie Jackson in the starting lineup for the first time on opening day since 2016 and it's a great deal of experience lost as he signed a free agent deal with Baltimore.
Instead, they'll rely on veteran Kevin Byard and the debate still rages over how this can turn out.
Pro Football Focus had him ranked 12th overall among safeties while CBS Sports was calling him the worst offseason signing in the offseason by an NFC team.
"He's special, just in terms of a leader," coach Matt Eberflus said. "People respect him just because of the man he is and he's been a devoted guy to this game for a long time. You can really feel that. That's palpable. You can feel the love of the game that he has.
"He's very respectful. He's like a coach on the field. He's got really good ball-hawking ability. That's why I like him a lot."
The real concern for the Bears at safety might be how Jaquan Brisker performs in his third season, one when they are expected to give him more full-field responsibility.
Either way, neither one of these players have enough respect around the division to have earned a spot on the All-NFC North team at either safety position.
Here are the safeties voted to the team by writers for NFC North On SI teams.
All-NFC North Safeties
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
It's amazing that Smith is still known as one of the best safeties in the league even though he's played 12 years and was mulling retirement before deciding to return for his 13th season at 34 years old. How many guys who play hard-hitting positions that require speed and quickness can maintain a high level of play for a dozen-plus years?
Smith's career should be considered at a level similar to the best safeties in NFL history, including Troy Polamalu, Ed Reed, Brian Dawkins and Ronnie Lott. For context, Polamalu is a consensus top-five safety in NFL history and Smith has him beat in interceptions (34 to 32) and sacks (19.5 to 12), and he's breathing down Polamalu's neck in forced fumbles (12 to 14).
The numbers speak for themselves, but the thing Smith does that goes unheralded is lead and mentor the back end of a defense that quietly has two of the better young safeties in the league—Josh Metellus and Cam Bynum—who are ready to take on huge roles in 2024 and eventually fill Smith's void when he decides to walk away from the game.
-Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
Last year, the Packers went into the playoffs with the duo of former first-round pick Darnell Savage and veteran Jonathan Owens as the starting safeties. Combined in the regular season, they had zero interceptions and four passes defensed. Not individually for the month of December. Combined. For the season.
GM Brian Gutekunst nuked that group. Gone are Savage, Owens and another veteran, Rudy Ford. In their place are McKinney and three draft picks. The big addition was McKinney, who signed a four-year, $67 million contract in free agency after a tremendous final season with the Giants of three interceptions, 11 passes defensed and 116 tackles.
When Jeff Hafley was hired as defensive coordinator, he was asked about what he looked for in a safety. He mentioned sideline-to-sideline range. The versatility to play deep and in the box. The skill to play man coverage. The desire to tackle. The ability to be the quarterback of the secondary.
“I’m describing the perfect player to you,” Hafley concluded.
McKinney might not be perfect, but he is a tremendous all-around talent who checks all those boxes. Still just 25, he’s an excellent playmaker in the passing game and one of the best tacklers in the business among safeties. According to PFF, he ranked fourth among safeties in passer rating allowed and sixth in missed-tackle percentage.
Without playing a single snap in Green Bay, he might be the team’s best safety since Nick Collins helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2010.