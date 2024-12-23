Caleb Williams Makes Most of Yet Another Losing Experience

Caleb Williams has put up:

•3,271 passing yards

•19 TDs

•5 INTs

•89.32 passer rating



In a season where:

•His head coach was fired

•His OC was fired

•Half his below average OL is injured



If you say “Caleb Sucks” you are either a hater or are uneducated. The kid is… pic.twitter.com/MVrv9MhakM