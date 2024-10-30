Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals: TV, Radio and Betting Trends
Chicago Bears (4-3) at Arizona Cardinals (4-4)
Kickoff: 3:05 p.m., Sunday
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ.
TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
National Radio: ESPN (Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Courtney Cronin)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Line: Cardinals by 1 1/2, over/under 44 1/2
The Series: The 94th meeting, with the Bears leading 58-29-6. The teams have split the last six games with the Bears had winning three straight before that. The Bears have won the last three at Arizona, including the famed first matchup in that streak—the 2006 "the Bears are who we thought they were," game. The Bears and Cardinals is the oldest series in the NFL, lasting 103 years, 11 months and seven days. The Cardinals played in Chicago until 1959 before moving to St. Louis from 1960-87 and then Arizona.
The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 14-27 in his third season and 1-0 against the Cardinals, the win coming 27-16 last year at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve. The Bears are 3-17 under Eberflus in road games.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon is 8-17 in his second season as coach and 4-8 at home. He's 0-1 against the Bears. Gannon was with the Eagles as defensive coordinator when they went to the Super Bowl in 2022 before being hired to coach Arizona.
Last Week: D'Andre Swift broke a 56-yard third-quarter TD run and Caleb Williams rallied the Bears in the fourth quarter for a 15-12 lead but they lost the game to Washington 18-15 on a 52-yard Hail Mary TD pass from Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown, one deflected by Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. The loss ended a three-game Bears winning streak
The Cardinals won for the second straight game, rallying from a 27-18 fourth-quarter deficit at Miami to win on a 34-yard Chad Ryland field goal 28-27. Kyler Murray's 307 yards passing on 26 of 36 with two TDs led to the rally. It came on the heels of a 17-15 win over the Chargers, when they had a 32-yard Ryland field goal as time expired.
The Matchup: A matchup of the mentor and student as Gannon was a defensive backs coach on the Colts from 2018-20 in Eberflus' defense. The Bears try to overcome a devastating defeat to keep pace in the NFC North while the Cardinals try to stay in the lead in the NFC West. Arizona is tied at 4-4 with the Seahawks and 49ers with the Rams half a game back in last. The Bears go against another mobile passing threat as Murray has 11 TD passes, three interceptions and has thrown at least one TD pass in every game. He has 344 yards rushing.
Of Note: The Bears defense has held its last 13 opponents to 21 points or less, longest streak of this type in the NFL. ... TE Cole Kmet had four catches for 107 yards against the Cardinals last year. ... Murray's three game-winning drives and fourth-quarterbacks leads the NFL this season. ... Swift has 533 yards from scrimmage since Week 4, the second-most among all backs in that time. ... Bears punter Tory Taylor is second in the NFL at punts downed inside the 10-yard line with eight. ... The Bears defense leads the NFL in red zone effectiveness. They have league-best 36.8% touchdown rate in the red zone (7 of 19) and are No. 1 in points given up in the red zone at 3.74 points allowed. ... The defense leads the NFL in passer rating against at 76.2. ... Murray needs three TD passes to tie Charlie Johnson (108) for third in franchise history. ... James Conner needs two TD runs to have eight games as a Cardinals back with multiple TD runs, tying for No. 1 in franchise history. ... Arizona's offensive line has not allowed a sack in three straight games.
Next Week: The Bears are home on Sunday Nov. 10 at noon against New England while the Cardinals host the New York Jets Nov. 10 at 3:25 p.m.
Betting Trends
- The Bears are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven matchups with the Cardinals
- The Bears are 8-4 straight up in their last 12 against the Cardinals
- It's been under the total in all six Bears road games this year
- The Bears are 5-1 straight up in their last six on the road against Arizona
- The Bears are 7-2 ATS in their last nine against NFC teams
- It's been over in six of the last seven Bears-Cardinals games
- It's been over the total in six of the last seven Bears games against NFC West opponents
- The Bears are 3-12 straight up in their last 15 November games
- Arizona is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- Arizona is 7-13 straight up in its last 20
- The Cardinals have lost five straight to NFC North teams
-Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
