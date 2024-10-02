Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers: TV, Radio and Betting
Carolina Panthers (1-3) at Chicago Bears (2-2)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox (Kenny Albert Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius XM Radio: Channel 85 or 225
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Line: Bears by 3 1/2, over/under 43 1/2.
The Series: The 13th all-time meeting, with the Bears leading 8-4. The record includes a 2005 playoff win by the Panthers. The Bears won the last game in 2023 at Soldier Field 16-13 and are 6-1 at home in this series. The Bears have a three-game winning streak in the series.
The Coaches: Panthers coach Dave Canales is 1-3 in his first season, the one victory coming on the road, 36-22 at Las Vegas against the Raiders. They lost 47-10 to New Orleans in the opener, 26-3 to the L.A. Chargers in the second game and 34-24 last week.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 12-26 in his third season and 1-0 against the Panthers. The Bears are 9-10 under him at Soldier Field and have won seven straight at home.
Last Week: The Panthers started former Bengals and Bears QB Andy Dalton and the 36-year-old 14-year veteran went 25 of 40 with two TDs and an interception in a 34-24 loss to the Bengals. Dalton had made his first Panthers start in place of struggling Bryce Young against the Raiders in the previous game, going 26 of 37 for 319 yards and three TDs in a 36-22 win.
The Bears took the lead in the first half on a 1-yard Roschon Johnson touchdown run, 7-6, and never gave it back in a 24-18 victory over the L.A. Rams. Caleb Williams completed 17 of 23 for 157 yards and a touchdown and D'Andre Swift rushed for 93 yards on 16 carries while catching seven passes for 72 yards. Montez Sweat recorded a strip sack to set up Johnson's TD run and Jaquan Brisker intercepted a pass to clinch the victory.
The Matchup: The Bears made strides on offense last week with four straight scoring drives, three for touchdowns, as they looked more like a team capable of contending in the NFC North. They're looking to win successive games for the second time under Eberflus. The only other time they won consecutively was last year in Weeks 16 and 17 against the Falcons and Cardinals. Williams looked more efficient and their running game came to life with 131 yards. They're going against a team going through the first year of yet another rebuild. Canales is a former Seahawks assistant who is very familiar with Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after he was in Seattle for over a decade.
Of Note: The seven-game winning streak at home by the Bears is the current longest winning streak by any NFL team at home. ... The Panthers were the team that drafted Young first overall after giving the Bears two first-round picks a pair of seconds and a third, with one of the first-rounders going for tackle Darnell Wright and the other for Williams. ... Jaquan Brisker is looking to become the first Bears defensive player to log both a sack and interception in consecutive games since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. ... Williams is going for his third straight win at home. He is the only QB ever drafted first overall since the AFL-NFL merger to win his first two starts at home. ... Dalton has 251 career TD passes and with one more moves past Drew Bledsoe for 23rd all time. ... In Dalton's Week 3 start, he became the first QB in the league this season with at least 300 passing yards yards and three touchdown passes in game. ... Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has run for over 100 yards in back-to-back games, the first timein his career he has done this. ... Former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro is the Carolina kicker. Since leaving Chicago in 2021, Pineiro has made 92.3% of his field goals (72-of-78), and is 8-of-10 from 50 yards or longer.
Next Week: The Bears go to London for an Oct. 13 game in Hotspur Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:30 a.m.. Chicago time. The Bears are the home team in the game, host Carolina at noon on Oct. 6. Atlanta hosts the Atlanta Falcons in a 3:25 p.m. game Oct. 6
Betting Trends
- Carolina is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games
- The Panthers have lost 12 of their last 13 against NFC teams
- It's been under the total in 10 of Carolina's last 15 games but over in three games this season
- The Panthers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 October games
- It's been under the total in three Bears games
- The Bears are 2-0 ATS as a favorite this season
- The Panthers are 1-6 straight up in their last seven against the Bears but 4-2 ATS in the last six against them
- The Panthers are 4-1 ATS at Chicago in their last five games
-Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
