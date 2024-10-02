Scouting the Panthers: Red Rifle's Return Isn't Only Bears Worry
The Carolina Panthers still must wear donkey ears for trading away a boatload of picks to the Bears so they could draft quarterback Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud.
This included the pick used this year by the Bears for quarterback Caleb Williams, which may or may not pan out for Chicago.
The Panthers do have a different quarterback starter than Stroud, who the Bears managed to beat last year 16-13 while they had Tyson Bagent playing quarterback.
Of course, the new QB is the old guy. It's the Red Rifle, 36-year-old former Bears QB Andy Dalton.
"They're a team that's kind of up and rising since he's taken over," Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. "It will be a good challenge for our defense but watching him from afar. So far, definitely happy for Andy and what he's been able to do for the past couple of weeks."
The Bears just finished seeing how a persistent veteran passer can stand in and attack their secondary, much like Kirk Cousins used to do. They'll see it again Sunday much like Matthew Stafford did, and there are still a few players on the team who remember Dalton's work well.
"The Red Rifle. That's my guy," Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. "I mean really just savvy, he's been around for a long time since, I mean, when I came on he was with the Bengals. I mean, that was some time ago.
"So, I mean, he's seen a lot of coverages, he's seen a lot of blitzes. So I mean kind of like Stafford in a way where he's going to be able to pick up some things (the defense does). So we've got to do a good job disguising. We've got to get hits and pressure, making him uncomfortable in the pocket. But also I mean like a lot of the quarterbacks they get pressure in the face they kind of tend to throw some bad throws, make some bad decisions. So for us in the secondary we've got to be where we're supposed to be and the front has got to get after him."
Dalton definitely can do damage. He posted a 102.7 passer rating against the Bengals and Raiders in his two starts since taking over for struggling Young. He has five TDs and only one interception.
However, the Bears saw Dalton under fire in 2021 when he started six games for them. He had two games with passer ratings in the 100s but had the game against Arizona when he got sacked three times and threw four interceptions in a loss. He also had the season finale when he threw two interceptions, got sacked seven times and lost to the Vikings.
"I love Andy; I think he's a great quarterback," Kmet said. "I know he's always believed in himself as one of the top 32 guys in the league, that he should be a starter in this league and he's showing that right now in Carolina."
There are other Panthers they need to worry about besides the Red Rifle.
RB Chuba Hubbard
A powerful runner who has a strong surge at 210 pounds, he is averaging 5.4 yards a carry and has 296 yards already. He is a strength pointed right at what has been a Bears weakness so far. They're giving up too many runs of 5 to 9 yards and getting caught out of position. Gervon Dexter has been a terror to defenses so far but they need him to be more stout against the run, and especially against Hubbard so they can make Dalton one-dimensional. Hubbard is also a real threat as a receiver for Bears linebackers as he has 13 catches for 84 yards and a TD. Only once when targeted has he failed to come up with the ball.
WR Diontae Johnson
With a team-high 20 receptions for 239 yards and two TDs, Johnson is on pace for his second 1,000-yard season. The former Steelers receiver has never finished with a catch percentage as low as what he has now (51.3%) but can't be discounted because of his speed and shiftiness. He is their big-play threat. Johnson might not be the type of receiver the Bears want to put Jaylon Johnson on all game long, since he could be working in the slot.
WR Adam Thielen
They've used massive 6-3, 227-pound rookie Xavier Legette more so far than Thielen as a target, but as any Bears fan knows this former Vikings receiver can be sleeping and find ways to make critical catches against the Chicago defense. He has 48 catches for 451 yards and five TDs against them and a 63.2% catch/target ratio.
RG Robert Hunt
The former Dolphins guard had been a force his final two years with Miami and hasn't stopped off much with his new team. He has allowed one sack and has one of their highest pass blocking grades according to Pro Football Focus. But his season has been strong overall as he's been the team's best run blocker on a solid line. PFF has graded him as the league's 11th best overall guard and he comes in as a real load for the Bears to contend with at 6-6, 335.
T Taylor Moton
Another offensive lineman who can be a problem in the pass game. The 6-5, 325-pounder is likely to line up across from Montez Sweat the most and he's enjoying an excellent season as a pass blocker. PFF gives him a 78.2 grade as a pass blocker on a line that has no one worse than a 67.7 grade.
DE Jadeveon Clowney
This was where he ended up after yet another venture into free agency and he is their best pass rusher, although a few others show potential. Clowney has one sack for a team ith no one over 1 1/2 sacks, and has made nine tackles, one for loss. The real weakness of the Panthers team has been run defense and Clowney was always underrated against the run but no one doubts his ability to come off the edge in passing situations.
CB Michael Jackson
The former Cowboys player is 6-1, 210 and can get physical with receivers. He's one of the few solid performers so far for a defense that has allowed 15 touchdowns, nine through the air. He has an 88.6 passer rating against on 30 targets, with 60% completions and has given up two TDs with one interception.
