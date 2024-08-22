Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Live Blog
Analysis and reporting on the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs final preseason game with roster cutdown approaching and job battles taking priority as starters sit.
Pregame
- Get ready for Matt Eberflus the mad blitzer. That's probably a great exaggeration but he did hint this week at schematic changes coming in the next few weeks while the team works at Halas Hall prior to the start of the regular season. On the pregame show with Jeff Joniak on AM-1000, GM Ryan Poles even discussed it. The slot blitzes last week seemed to indicate this. Poles said he went in Eberflus' office and compared Flus to being "...a mad scientist in there with things he's putting together." Theres obviously going to be a lot in common with what we've done in the past but I know he's coming up with a lot of the new things as well."
- Poles had nothing new to offer up on the possible acquisition of a pass rusher but did say he'll be getting together after this game with his pro side people to find out what's available in terms of trades. That could also apply to players who could be waived at cutdowns as well as unnamed free agents still out there (Yannick Ngakoue). Poles did say they could be cutting players they may not really want to but the roster has improved enough for this to be happening.
- Patrick Mahomes gained quite a bit of attention for his behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce for 8 yards. They say Caleb Williams is the closest thing to Mahomes to come along. I guess here's the proof.
- Albert Breer of SI posted his mailbag and part of it deals with a comparison of Caleb Williams to top overall draft picks of other years.
- It's not always easy to watch for position battles on the offensive line but you can notice if someone fouls up on a pass block. Watch the tackle spot with Larry Borom and Aviante Collins. With Kiran Amegadjie coming back now, someone is going to need to go, if not two of them. Remember, guard Matt Pryor could also be a tackle if he had to, so the tackle spot and the guard spots are under severe scrutiny tonight.
