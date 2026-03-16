Could Case Keenum's Extension Indicate the Bears' Intention to Trade Tyson Bagent?

In a major turn of events, the Chicago Bears' other backup quarterback was the one in the news cycle during the first week of free agency. Case Keenum re-signed on a two-year, $5.5 million deal that could reach a maximum of $8 million with incentives.

Source: veteran QB Case Keenum is re-signing with the Chicago Bears on a 2-year, $5.5 million deal with a max value of $8 million. pic.twitter.com/iBUb9UMrNS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Not to take away Keenum's thunder, but I have to wonder what the move could signal for Tyson Bagent. There has been a significant amount of speculation surrounding Bagent's future, as Ben Johnson hinted at the possibility of trading the 25-year-old at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Notably, Johnson seemed opposed to trading Bagent (which would be a smart move for leverage purposes), but he also stated that he views him as one of the top 32 starters in the league (another smart move for leverage purposes). He mentioned that he would understand Bagent's desire to go somewhere he could have a fighting chance to start.

Ben Johnson doesn’t want the Bears to trade QB Tyson Bagent but acknowledges that they have to do what’s best for the team



He believes Bagent is one of the best 32 QBs in the NFL pic.twitter.com/OwGJVVYr8M — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) February 24, 2026

With a handful of teams desperately looking to raise their QB play this offseason, and a draft class that really only features one ready-made starter in Fernando Mendoza, the Bears should have some suitors for Bagent. A few teams landed stop-gap options via free agency, but the Cardinals, Jets, and Steelers all still make a ton of sense as teams that are looking for their long-term starter at the position.

The question becomes whether any team could sway the Bears. They don't feel urged to move Bagent, as he brings a ton of value as someone they can count on if Williams were to go down. However, with everything Johnson said at the combine, I think it's safe to assume that he's not unmovable.

What would it take for the Bears to pull the trigger?

I've heard a lot of noise that they should stand firm on a second-round pick. I'd honestly be shocked if a trade gets done in that case. I know Bagent has played extremely well in the preseason, but I don't know how much stock front offices are willing to put in preseason football.

I know the Patriots landed a second-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017, but that was for a former second-round pick who put up great numbers in the regular season. Apples to oranges with that comparison.

Honestly, I'd fully support a move that would land them a third-round pick. The NFL is a supply and demand business, and they'd benefit from moving him in a year where demand is high and supply is low. The 2027 NFL Draft features a much more loaded QB class, and I don't think teams will be nearly as interested in giving up valuable draft capital for a QB entering a contract year under those circumstances.

I think the Bears are fully open to moving the 25-year-old at the right price. I think Keenum's contract, which will keep him in Chicago for the same period that Bagent will be if they keep him, further solidifies that notion. It's a backup quarterback backup plan, so they're not in a far more precarious situation if Williams were to get injured.