Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins preseason TV, radio and betting
Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
Preseason Game No. 1
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Jim Miller, Stacey Dales, Lou Canellis, Jasmine Baker)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Line: Bears by 3, over/under 34 1/2 (Fan Duel).
The Series: The Bears own a 10-3-1 record against the Dolphins in preseason. Their last matchup was a 20-13 Bears win to open the 2021 preseason. In regular season games, Miami owns a 10-4 series lead with a 35-32 victory at Soldier Field in 2022 as the last matchup.
The Coaches: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is in his fourth season and is coming off an 8-9 season as he faces the Bears for the first time in preseason. He coached the Bears in the 35-32 win at Soldier Field. McDaniel is 5-4 in preseason play and in the regular season is 28-23 overall. His teams are 0-2 in postseason.
Bears coach Ben Johnson makes his debut after serving for three years as offensive coordinator in Detroit for coach Dan Campbell. He takes over a Bears team that was 5-12 last year under Matt Eberflus. Johnson was the winner of the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award last year and his three Lions offenses never finished lower than fifth in the league in scoring or third in yardage.
The Matchup: McDaniel has been vague about how he'll use starters, but Miami Dolphins On SI reports he is leaning toward using some of them. He said he was basing who plays on the joint practice held Friday between these teams. Last season he sat the starters in the preseason opener. QB Tua Tagovailoa had not thrown an interception in scrimmage at camp until the Bears picked him off three times on Friday. Tagovailoa hasn't played in a preseason opener since 2021, the team's 20-13 loss to the Bears. Miami uses an offense similar to Kyle Shanahan's 49ers offense using play-action with R DeVon Achane and/or Jalen Wright. Former Bears guard James Daniels is the right guard starter for Miami and former Bears tackle Larry Borom could start due to injury in this game. Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers are the Miami backup QBs.
Tyson Bagent starts at quarterback for the Bears and is expected to play almost all or all of the first half with most of the backups playing on offense and defense. He's battling with veteran Case Keenum for the second-string spot. QB Caleb Williams and at least nine offensive starters will not play, according to Johnson. One starter who is likely to see action is left tackle Braxton Jones, who is battling with rookie Ozzy Trapilo for the left tackle spot. Johnson said nine starters on defense would sit but did not name the two who would play. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and cornerback Nahshon Smith could be among the starters as they are trying to win the No. 2 cornerback slot. Also, another could be strongside linebacker Noah Sewell in the Bears base 4-3 defense.
Of Note: McDaniel mentioned that wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with an oblique injury and did not pad up for Friday's practice. ... The Bears are expected to be without Pro Bowl CB Jaylon Johnson throughout preseason and possibly into the regular season. He is on the non-football injury list. CB Kyler Gordon has an injury of unknown severity and is among those unlikely to play. ... Miami TE Darren Waller is on the PUP list and has not yet begun practicing.
Next Week: The Bears host the Buffalo Bills in a noon game Sunday, Aug. 17 after practicing at Halas Hall against them Aug. 15. The Dolphins are at Detroit for a noon game on Saturday, Aug. 16.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
