What Tyson Bagent's start in opener means for Bears backup QB battle
Tyson Bagent's reported role as the guy with all the answers in the Bears quarterback room is about to get tested, not with questions but by an opposing defense rather than one of the coaches.
It's Bagent who gets the first Bears preseason start and coach Ben Johnson plans to let him go until halftime, depending on the play count.
The first depth chart had Bagent in his familiar role right behind starter Caleb Williams, who won't play against Miami. It's better to be there when you're in a battle with Case Keenum for the second QB spot because there is no guarantee they'd keep a third on the roster.
“He's been phenomenal," Johnson said of Bagent. "He’s smart as a whip. I appreciate the seriousness and intent that he brings every time he walks into a meeting room, walkthrough, it doesn't matter. He locked in, he's focused. I think his teammates feel that from him."
Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle seized upon this locked-in focus.
“Tyson is no nonsense," Doyle said. "He's businesslike. Football's really important to him. He's excellent in the position room and out on the field.
"He's constantly communicating what he sees and where he needs to go with the football. Coming back (to the coaches), knowing what the problems might be. He sees the game pretty clearly and I think that's because he takes it really seriously and he studies.”
For Bagent, the game represents a chance to do something he really hasn't had since preseason 2024. He got onto the field for only 13 offensive plays last year compared to 305 as a rookie, when he had to start four times and play half a game in relief of Justin Fields.
Caleb Williams had that rare 17-start season from a Bears QB in 2024.
No one likes inactivity, even if it can be part of a backup's job. When he got the chance to play last preseason, he put up a passer rating of 119.9 with 17 completions in 25 attempts for 207 yards and two TDs.
“It was an adjustment," Bagent said. "It was definitely different, but the process, the main thing, stays the main thing.
"I know that it's a backup job in this league, it's different than a lot of other jobs, sports jobs especially, in the world. So, for me, nothing really changes. You have to stay ready and stay on top of it, keep leaning forward, leaning into the guys and stay ready when your number is called.”
Bagent definitely hasn't struggled to keep up in his battle with Keenum. He gets the ball out in practice on time and the offense looks fluid.
Doyle hasn't been really specific about how they're going to determine who wins backup duties.
The offense itself probably doesn't dictate they need Bagent over Keenum or vice versa.
"To your point, both players are really good operators," Doyle said. "They can operate our scheme. We're trying to build it right now with Caleb in mind. That's first and foremost of what we're trying to get done.
"As far as the skill sets of either of those guys, we're comfortable with both of them handling what we're going to ask of them in training camp.”
Translated: It's going to matter who produces when they get the reps, so this game Sunday becomes important for Bears passers even if it doesn't matter for Caleb Williams as he watches from the sidelines..
