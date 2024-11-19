Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings: TV, Radio, Betting Trends
Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at Chicago Bears (4-6)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Line: Vikings by 3, over/under 38 (Draft Kings).
The Series: The 126th meeting between these teams. The Vikings lead 66-58-2. The Bears are 33-27-2 at home in the series and won the last game 12-10 at Minnesota.
The Coaches: Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is 28-17 in his third season as Vikings coach. He is 14-8 in road games and has a 3-1 record against the Bears.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 14-30 in his third season and 1-3 against the Vikings. The Bears are 11-12 in all home games under Eberflus.
MATT EBERFLUS' LASTING LEGACY IS FINDING VARIETY OF WAYS TO LOSE
BEARS HOPEFUL STARTING OFFENSIVE LINE WILL BE INTACT FOR VIKINGS
BEARS SEEK TO USE LOSS AS RALLYING POINT
Last Week: The Vikings took command early on the road against the Tennessee Titans, leading 16-3 at halftime, then held on for a routine 23-13 victory behind 246 yards passing and two touchdowns from QB Sam Darnold. It was their third straight win. Justin Jefferson caught six of those passes for 81 yards and Jordan Addison three for 61 yards. Minnesota’s running game was held to 2.5 yards a carry by Tennessee, which had 295 yards passing and an interception against the Minnesota defense from Will Levis.
The Bears lost for the fourth straight time in excruciating fashion, as Green Bay’s Karl Brooks blocked a 46-yard field goal try by Cairo Santos on the game’s final play, after QB Caleb Williams orchestrated a late drive into field goal range with a series of clutch passes, including a fourth-down throw for 21 yards to Rome Odunze after the Bears had faced third-and-19. D’Andrew Swift had a 38-yard TD run and Williams threw for 231 yards on 23 of 31, while Terell Smith intercepted a pass and held Green Bay to 106 rushing yards.
The Matchup: With calls now for Eberflus’ job common after yet another blown opportunity to win at the end of a game, the Bears try to win for the first time since they beat Jacksonville in London in October. The NFC North is stacked ahead of them and the Vikings are only one game behind the once-beaten Detroit Lions in the battle for the division title. The Bears are careening toward a third straight last-place finish in the NFC North under Eberflus after they never finished last under Matt Nagy.
Of Note: The current Bears losing streak of four games is the second longest under Eberflus. They had one of 14 games ended last year in Week 5 … Williams hasn’t thrown a TD pass in his last three games. … . … The Bears have gone three straight games without a turnover. … With his 100th career start at age 26 and 206 days Sunday, Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds will be the youngest NFL player to ever reach 100 career starts. … With a rushing TD of 35 yards or longer, RB D’Andre Swift will become the first NFL player with at least four in a season that long since Christian McCaffrey did it for Carolina in 2019. … The Vikings have the only defense with three players who have at least seven sacks: Andrew Van Ginkel (8.0), Pat Jones (7.0) and Jonathan Greenard (7.0). … The Vikings have scored on a 97-yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson and last week gave up a 98-yard TD pass to QB Will Levis.
Next Week: The Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals Dec. 1 at noon. The Bears are at Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 at 11:30 a.m,
Bears and Vikings Betting Trends
• The Vikings are 7-3 against the spread this season
• It’s been under the total in seven of Minnesota’s 10 games
• The Vikings are 6-3 ATS with the Bears in their last nine games
• The Vikings have won four of their last five road games straight up
• The Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against NFC North teams
• The Bears have lost five of their last six to Minnesota straight up
• The total has been under in the last five Bears games at home against the Vikings
• The Bears have the NFL’s best home record against the spread in the last two seasons (8-3-2)
• The Vikings started 3-0 ATS but have lost three of their last five ATS
-Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change
-If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Twitter: BearsOnSI