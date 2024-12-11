Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings Week 15: TV, Radio and Betting
Chicago Bears (4-9) at Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.
TV: ABC/ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Mateo Moreno)
The Line: Vikings by 6 1/2, over/under 43 1/2 (Draft Kings)
The Series: The 128th matchup. Vikings lead 67-58-2 and won the last game at Soldier Field 30-27 in overtime on Nov. 24.
The Coaches: Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown is 0-1 and in his second game since replacing fired Matt Eberflus.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is 31-17 in his third season and 4-1 against the Bears.
Last Week: The Bears went to San Francisco for Brown's debut and after a week when players told the media they needed to have Eberflus gone, they went out and got blasted 38-13 by the 49ers for their worst defeat of the season and seventh straight loss. They were out of it by halftime, having been outgained 319 yards to 4. Caleb Williams eventually hit Rome Odunze for two touchdown passes but a ruled fumble by Williams in the third quarter wiped out any hopes for a comeback with the Bears down 24-6.
The Vikings exploded for 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from their old quarterback, Kirk Cousins, and the Atlanta Falcons 42-21. It was their sixth straight win. Jordan Addison caught TD passes of 49, 11 and 6 yards from Sam Darnold, who threw five TD passes in all. He also hit Justin Jefferson for a 12-yarder and a 52-yarder.
The Matchup: The Bears are not yet eliminated only through technicality and after this week should be with a loss or any number of other things happening. They're playing for pride and to prove this week that last week's blowout lost was a fluke blowout. Caleb Williams and the offense are trying to show they can get out of the gates early instead of falling behind first for the 13th time in 14 games.
The Vikings remain a game behind the Lions with a big showdown looming in the regular-season finale at Detroit. With a win or tie they clinch a playoff spot. Darnold and the Vikings need their defense to step up the way their offense did in the last game with the Bears, when they surged out to a 27-16 lead in the fourth quarter but then gave up 11 points in the final 22 seconds of regulation for an overtime period that ended on a John Parker Romo 29-yard game-ending field goal.
Of Note: Williams' streak of consecutive passes without an interception has now hit 255, most by a Bears QB ever and most by any NFL rookie ever. Only Justin Herbert has a current streak longer (335). .. The Bears have a takeaway in six straight games, the last one an interception by Jonathan Owens to make their turnover ratio plus-10, fourth-best. ... Punter Tory Taylor currently has a 48.7-yard average, best in Bears history for 30 punts or more, and has 23 inside the 20, second most in the league. ... It's the second time in history the Vikings have had two winning streaks of at least five games. ... Minnesota's defense last week allowed 496 yards and they still won the game. ... Justin Jefferson became the youngest receiver in history to reach 7,000 career yards. He is 25 years old and 175 days, breaking Mike Evans' record (26 years, 81 days). ... Darnold had a 157.9 passer rating against Atlanta, his 11th game with a 100-plus passer rating this season, a franchise record. ... The Vikings will be wearing all-white uniforms with alternative white helmets in the game.
Next Week: The Bears host the Detroit Lions in a noon game on Sunday, Dec. 22. The Vikings are at Seattle for a Dec. 22 game at 3:05 p.m.
Bears and Vikings Betting Trends
- It's been over the total in six straight Vikings games against top-10 scoring defenses (the Bears are 10th in points allowed)
- The Bears have lost eight straight on the road
- The Bears have lost their last six against the NFC
- The Vikings are 8-4-1 against the spread this season
- The Bears are 1-4-1 ATS as road underdogs
-Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
