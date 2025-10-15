Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints TV, streaming, radio, betting
New Orleans Saints (1-5) at Chicago Bears (3-2)
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams)
Streaming: Fox1
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 Chicago (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius: Channels 146 and 229
Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix FM 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Mateo Moreno)
Latest DraftKings Betting Line: Bears by 5 1/2 (Over/under 47 1/2)
The Series: 32nd game overall, New Orleans leads the series 18-13 and has won eight straight. The last Bears win in the series came in 2008. The Saints won the last game 24-17 in 2023 in New Orleans.
The Coaches: Saints coach Kellen Moore is 1-5 in his first season after he was offensive coordinator for the Eagles in their run to the Lombardi Trophy last year. He was also offensive coordinator for the Chargers and Cowboys.
Bears coach Ben Johnson is 3-2 in his first season and hasn't faced Washington. He was offensive coordinator for Detroit from 2022-24.
The matchup: Coming off possibly their most impressive road win since 2015, a 25-24 comeback win over Jayden Daniels and a Commanders team that made the NFC championship game last season, the Bears look to win for the fourth straight time as they face a team with personal ties to their roster and staff. Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was fired as Saints head coach last year at midseason after he'd been either head coach or a coordinator there since 2015. Saints QB Spencer Rattler was Caleb Williams' teammate at Oklahoma and the player whose job the Bears QB took away in the 2021 season before going to USC when coach Lincoln Riley went there. Rattler left after that third Oklahoma season. He'd been starter in 2020. He went to South Carolina for two years and was drafted in Round 4 the same year when Williams was taken No. 1 overall. It's a game pitting the Bears with their 14th-ranked offense and 27th-ranked defense against the Saints and their 24th-ranked offense and 18th-ranked defense.
Key injuries: For the Saints RB Alvin Kamara has been trying to play through an ankle injury, while CB Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) missed last week's game. Ridgeway has been put on IR. The Bears have concerns over WR DJ Moore (groin), DT Grady Jarrett (knee) and LB Noah Sewell (concussion).
Of note: The Bears last won four straight games in 2018. ... The Bears are tied for the NFL lead in turnover differential with Jacksonville at plus-8. ... The 7.4 points per first quarter by the Bears is third most in the NFL. ... With three TD passes, Caleb Williams would have the most of any Bears QB in their first two seasons since the AFL-NFL merger of 1970. ... Williams has a 124.3 passer rating against the blitz, fourth highest. ... The Bears are third in third-down defense (30.6%) and have held three straight teams to three third-down conversions or less. If they do it to the Saints, it will be the first time they did it in four straight games since 1997. ... The Saints rank 29th in red zone offense but last week helped their standing with one TD in two tries. ... The lone Saints win was at home over the Giants, 26-14. Four of their five losses came to winning teams: San Francisco, Seattle, Buffalo and New England. ... The Saints rank 29th both in third-down conversions (37.7%) and preventing third-down conversions (41.4%). ... RB Alvin Kamara is averaging 5.5 yards per reception, the lowest average of his career. ... New Orleans has lost eight of its last nine road games. ... Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was a Saints assistant four seasons before going to Denver in 2023.
Bears and Saints Betting Trends
- It's been under the total in eight of New Orleans' last 12 games
- The Bears have covered the spread in five of their last seven games
- It's been under the total in six of the last eight Bears-Saints games
- The Saints are 0-5 against the spread in their last five against NFC North teams
- New Orleans is 4-1 straight up in its last five road games against the Bears
- The Saints failed to cover 13 of their last 19 games
- The Saints are 1-5 ATS in their last six October games The Bears 4-2 ATS in their last six in October
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
