DJ Moore returns home from hospital but game status is uncertain
DJ Moore's status for this week's Bears game at Soldier Field against the Saints will be uncertain until later this week but for now he's at least back with the team
Moore suffered what Bears coach Ben Johnson called a groin injury when hit on the sidelines Monday night against Washington, and then later went to the hospital and remained behind while the team returned to Chicago.
"As you (media) guys heard, DJ didn't make it back on the plane with us, he stayed for precautionary reasons at the hospital," Johnson said. "The good news is that he is back in Chicago now. We'll take him day-by-day."
A head injury knocked linebacker Noah Sewell out of the game after he was struck by teammate Jonathan Ford while making a tackle.
"Noah Sewell didn't finish the game with the concussion, so we'll be following him throughout the week here," Johnson said. "We'll see when we can get him back."
Sewell will need to clear NFL concussion protocol to be available. Either veteran Amen Ogbongbemiga or rookie Ruben Hyppolite II would be available for strong side duty if Sewell can't play.
Moore prides himself on being available and played through injuries in the past. He has played all 39 Bears games since he came to Chicago. He hasn't missed a game since 2020 with Carolina.
If Moore can't play, it could mean more playing time for Luther Burden III.
Moore has 19 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown. He suffered the injury when it in the lower leg near the knee by Commanders defensive back Trey Amos. but was able to continue afterward.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI