Bears and Seahawks In-Game Blog: Seahawks 3, Bears 0 1st

Reporting and analysis in game from Soldier Field where Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears try to stop a nine-game losing streak against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears and Seahawks haven't played at Soldier Field since 2018, then the Bears won in Week 2 on the way to the playoffs.
First Quarter

Seattle looking at third-and-3 after a 5-yard Charbonnet run up the middle on a delayed handoff. Tremaine Edmunds drops an interception after good interior pass rush from Gervon Dexter so the Bears red zone defense comes tothe rescue. Jason Myers boots a 27-yarder. And for the 15th time in 16 games, the Bears trail first. A sure sign of a poor team. Seattle 3, Bears 0

  • Seahawks get into Bears territory on a pass to Noah Fant and then a 25-yard run by Kenny McIntosh gets them in the red zone at the 16. Bad run defense of the Bears at work again.
  • Another bad tackle attempt, this by Jonathan Owens and Charbonnet gets another first down. Tackling sloppy looking.
  • 3-yard gain on a wide receiver screen but to tyler Lockett is a surprise on first down considering how they've gone away from him so much this year. Zach Charbonnet takes it two straight times for the first down. Bad tackling by the Bears.
  • Seattle at the 20 after the touchback bounced in the landing area and went out of the end zone. As a big cloud of smoke hangs over the field from pregame garbage.
  • Bears will kick off.

Pregame

Late-arriving crowd and it has filled in nicely considering the date and worthless nature of this Bears team. Don't you people have homes!? Even the press box seating area looks a bit sparce tonight. Simone Biles here on sidelines to support Jonathan Owens and it seems they finally got here a jacket or sweater like the old Packers one she had that she wore to the opener, something with her husband's image on it. For the final home game.

Simone Biles and her new Jonathan Owens gear.
Simone Biles and her new Jonathan Owens gear. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Darrynton Evans active for backfield purposes tonight. The Bears also had Rome Odunze taking a good percentage of the punt returns in warmups. Not sure if they're actually entertaining that thought in a game but my recommendation in that regard is two words long: Tarik Cohen. Poor guy made a fair catch and ended his career with a knee injury so they could let the ball hit the ground if Josh Blackwell can't return it and they have no one else. Odunze is too valuable to risk returning punts.

We'll have to find out after the game what the issue with Zacch Pickens is. It's possible he was ill at the last second or about anything happened. Still, when that happens there is usually some sort of announcement about it from the team. If it turns out they just put him on the bench and went with three defensive tackles, it's not saying much for the drafting of Ryan Poles. Bears fans on Twitter aren't waiting to find out what happened.

