Chicago Bears' dream first-round target for the 2025 NFL draft identified
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Chicago Bears' first-round wish list is becoming clearer.
Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed the media at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, confirming an open competition for the team's left tackle job. Meanwhile, coach Ben Johnson stressed during his podium session the vital role a strong offensive line plays in any offensive system.
That’s why most 2025 NFL mock drafts project Chicago to target an offensive lineman at No. 10 overall, with one prospect emerging as a popular Round 1 choice for the Bears: LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.
In a recent analysis of each team’s ideal first-round pick, Campbell was labeled the Chicago Bears' dream selection.
"Every year, there are picks that just seem so glaringly obvious that they feel like fate. In 2025, the pairing of Will Campbell and the Chicago Bears is one of those," Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine wrote. "The Bears desperately need an upgrade to the interior of their offensive line and Campbell profiles as an interior blocker who could make an instant impact."
Chicago Bears could draft Will Campbell to play left tackle
While the narrative around Campbell joining the Bears has centered on him moving inside to guard, Poles' comments about an open competition for left tackle make me question if that would still be the plan.
It all hinges on Campbell's arm measurement at the NFL Combine. If he meets the position's minimum arm-length requirement, he'll definitely begin his professional career as an offensive tackle.
A young offensive tackle duo like Darnell Wright and Will Campbell would be an exciting development for Caleb Williams, who was sacked an NFL-high 68 times in 2024. Add the expected upgrades at center and guard in free agency, and the Chicago Bears offense will be ready to launch under Ben Johnson.
