Chicago Bears Friday Injury Report: Two Listed Questionable, Two Out
Both wide receiver/return man DeAndre Carter and guard Teven Jenkins went through a second straight day of limited practice on Friday and the two Bears are listed as questionable for Sunday's game with the Panthers at Soldier Field.
Both had limited practices Thursday, as well, afeter missing Wednesday with rib injuries. Coach Matt Eberflus said both are "progressing in the right direction" toward playing.
The only two other players on the Bears injury report for the game are defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) and both are out. They didn't play last week, either, and haven't practiced this week.
Injuries to Gervon Dexter (hip), Montez Sweat (ankle) and Cole Kmet (knee) are no longer issues and they have been removed from the injury report. All of them went through full practices on Friday and Kmet went through a full practice on Thursday, as well.
For Carolina, three players are out. Linebacker Shaq Thompson is going on IR with a torn Achilles. Linebacker Josey Jewell (groin, hamstring) and center Andrew Raym (concussion) are also out.
Trevin Wallace will start at linebacker for Carolina and they'll also look to Claudin Cherelus and Chandler Wooten at the other spot.
Questionable for the game are linebacker Charles Harris (shoulder), guard Robert Hunt (hip), defensive lineman Shy Tuttle (foot), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) and wide receiver Jalen Coker (foot).
Thomas, Tuttle, Hunt and Jackson were involved in limited practices all week.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson went through only limited practices all week but was removed from the injury report and will play.
