Chicago Bears Injury Report: One Potential Starter Ruled Out
The only potential starter slate to miss the Thanksgiving Day game for the Bears is safety Elijah Hicks.
Hicks has an ankle injury and has been declared out for the second straight game. Jonathan Owens replaced him last week and played the full game. He'll be their likely starter.
The rest of the Bears injury report is almost clean. The only other player on it is guard Ryan Bates and he remains in the concussion protocol and out even though he was said to have been able to practice Monday and Tuesday if the Bears held practice instead of a walk-through.
No other players are on the injury report and they'll have their offensive line intact for the second straight week after a game when they had no one on the line who scored worse than a 71.1 Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade.
