Chicago Bears OL coach isn't concerned about Will Campbell's arm length in NFL Draft
One of the biggest debates in the 2025 NFL Draft is whether LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell has long enough arms to play left tackle in the NFL or if he'll have to move inside to guard.
Chicago Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar isn't concerned about the measurement.
He spoke with the media this week and was asked about arm length for offensive linemen. Roushar said Campbell gets high marks from them.
"The measureable's the measurable, but when the film goes on, you don't see short arms," Roushar said. "You see a very accomplished left tackle that has exceptional balance, has exceptional hand placement, he knows how to use these tools that he's given, and he's done it at a high level from early in his career to today."
Just because the OL coach likes an offensive line prospect doesn't mean the Bears will do whatever it takes to draft him, but it's a good sign that Ryan Poles could be on board with Campbell as a potential left tackle.
The harder part is whether Chicago will even have a chance to consider him in the first round.
Despite being a popular mock draft pick for the Bears at 10, Campbell could as early as 4th overall to the New England Patriots.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints could also be potential landing spots before Chicago is on the clock, but this draft is set to be unpredictable.
Roushar was also complimentary of last year's third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie, and he had some nice things to say about Braxton Jones, so the team is certainly not tipping its hand for what it will do with the left tackle position in 2025.
