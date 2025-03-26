Chicago Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy sends a warning shot to D'Andre Swift ahead of NFL Draft
New Chicago Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy has a reputation of being tough on his players to get the most out of them.
Now, before he's even had a chance to work with the Bears' backfield, he's already sending a message to the team's incumbent starter.
Bieniemy was a guest on the Chicago Bears' team podcast "Bears, etc." with Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer, where he called out D'Andre Swift to raise the bar in 2025.
"Now, more than anything, we've got to make sure that he understands that he can find four and a half [yards] between the tackles but also hit the home run when he needs to.";- Eric Bieniemy, on "Bears, etc." podcast
That sounds like a pretty clear message to Swift that he wants to see more from the starting running back this season.
Swift averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry in his first season in Chicago, and he had only four runs gain more than 20 yards.
Biemiemy knows that the improvements Ryan Poles made to the Bears offensive line mean no excuses for his running backs not to be successful.
The pressure is on Swift, especially with the threat of a first-round pick like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty looming.
Bieniemy has been out out on the road scouting other top running back prospects, too.