Jaquan Brisker reveals Dennis Allen's Saints planned to take him in 2022 NFL Draft
New Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will be extra excited to work with safety Jaquan Brisker.
He originally wanted him as part of his New Orleans Saints defense.
In an interview with Casino Beats, Brisker shared his early conversations with Allen, dating back to when they met at the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
He revealed that the then-Saints head coach Allen was eager to take him with New Orleans' second-round pick.
When we were in the draft, Dennis Allen and I met at the combine, and they told me at 49 they were going to take me. They were going to pick me, and I was like one pick away. So there was that connection always there. They had signed Tyrann [Mathieu], so I was going to come in to play next to him.”- Jaquan Brisker, via Casino Beats
The Bears took Jaquan Brisker with the 48th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, one spot ahead of the Saints at 49.
Allen instead took a different defensive back, Alontae Taylor from Tennessee, with Brisker off the board.
Taylor has gone on to be a starter at outside and slot cornerback for the Saints, but like Brisker, he is coming up on the end of his rookie contract with no guarantee that he'll get a contract extension.
Brisker has been a quality young starter for the Bears when he has been healthy, but concussions in each of his first three seasons have created serious concerns about his long-term durability.
He needs a healthy 2025 season to ensure he sticks around in Chicago beyond this year. Playing for another defensive coordinator that really wanted him should help put him in a strong position to be successful.
