Chicago Bears pass defense success rides on next Ryan Poles move
The Bears haven't thrown out zone pass coverage, it's just they're likely to play much less of it under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
"I really like the addition of DA (Allen), the defense and different things we're going to do, being able to mix it up," safety Kevin Byard said. "Not just play man but be able to have a lot of different things we're going to do package-wise. I think it's going to be fun. It's been fun so far.”
The key to whether it all works out right for the Bears might be their next personnel move as DBs get used to this idea of sticking closer to receivers.
"Guys are definitely going to run, but we have the DBs to do it," Byard said. "Very confident in all our corners. Obviously Jaylon (Johnson) and Tyrique (Stevenson) being able to cover all the receivers we are going to play this year.
"With a lot of man, it means tighter coverage. That also means that we're going to depend on those guys up front to be able to get after the quarterback. We can't cover all day."
Therein lies the key to what they're hoping to do with their coverage. You can't have rush-and-cover in any form without the rush.
The Bears did add defensive line help, but saying they added proven pass rush help is a stretch. They added potential. Edge Dayo Odeyingbo had one good pass rush season in 2023 with eight sacks but took a step back with three in fourth year. He is young and aggressive and viewed as a rising pass rush threat but definitely isn't proven.
Montez Sweat is the only proven commodity rushing the passer despite an injury plagued year he had with only 5 1/2 sacks in 2024. But Gervon Dexter, rookie Shemar Turner and Austin Booker are less advanced than Odeyingbo. Veteran Grady Jarrett was brought in as a run destroyer, who can push the pocket and get the occasional sack.
The next step is finding a rotational edge, a veteran who is proven at getting to QBs and can do it as the third or fourth guy.
GM Ryan Poles hasn't really succeeded in this regard to date. Let's take a look, shall we:
- Yannick Ngakoue
- Al-Quadin Muhammad
- Darrell Taylor
- Jake Martin
- Dominique Robinson
- Taco Charlton
- Rasheem Green
- Jayln Holmes
- Khalid Kareem
It almost seems you can put Daniel Hardy in that group but at least he's still on the team. He's just lining up at linebacker for the first time in Chicago instead of defensive end.
Those are the main failures in a cast of thousands who circulated through Halas Hall as that much-needed edge rush sack specialist since Ryan Poles became GM. Then there were non-fits for the system/team like Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson.
The Bears need to find one who is proven, doesn't break the bank and fits in rotating without issue. Then they can have the rush part of it to help with the cover.
"Just the additions we made, especially on that front four with Grady and Dayo coming in, being able to help Montez and all those boys, I think that's where it starts," Byard said. "It starts up front. It starts with those guys first and foremost."
There is more to it than just another edge rusher added.
"Stopping the run is something we really weren't good at last year," Byard said "We can attack in that way. If we stop the run, then everything opens up for the defense.
"Those guys can pin their ears back, get after the quarterback, and then you start making plays. Once you get a good front four that can pretty much stop the run and also get after the quarterback and everybody's going to sit in the zone, make plays, get interceptions. We're going to attack and it's going to start with those guys up front.”
True enough, but if they have that third veteran pass rush specialist, they don't need to pin their defensive success on whether Booker suddenly and quickly develops. They can stop the run, actually rush the passer and help the secondary's coverage in this way.
It's up to Poles to stop that revolving door of bad edge rushers with a valuable signing.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI