Chicago Bears view Dayo Odeyingbo ideal for scheme-driven edge role
Dayo Odyeingbo is easily the biggest mystery to Chicago Bears fans but definitely not a surprise to Ben Johnson, Dennis Allen and Ryan Poles.
The surprise was their largest free agent contract paid out to someone with three sacks last year, but the Bears view him as much more than an edge who gets to the quarterback every now and then even if he did have eight sacks in 2023.
A defensive edge in his prime, one who is perceived as a rising player, is always valued.
"For me, I still believe I’m just at the beginning," Odeyingbo said. "I have a lot of football ahead of me and I’m just starting to hit my stride.
"I've gone through a lot of learning throughout my years with the injury and having to grow through that and I think it's made me a better player. I think I’ve improved consistently every year that I’ve played and I plan to continue to do that. For me, I feel like you should never stop improving as a player, stop getting better as a player. For me I’m just at the beginning of my career and I have a lot of great things ahead of me."
They expect a bit of a dual role for Odeyingbo. He might be a tackle at times in the pass rush.
"His ability to play the run and rush the passer from different locations, outside, inside is again going to make our defensive line even better," Poles said.
Unlike some other Bears who were signed and overcame recent injuries, Odeyingbo's injury occurred before he even entered the NFL. In fact, it was before the combine even back in 2021. He tore an Achilles in training and it was probably the reason he fell to the second round of the draft as a 286-pound, 6-foot-4 edge who can slide inside.
"If you watch the tape, you understand how disruptive he can be, both inside and outside," Poles said. "And I also believe, he’s 25, he’s played a few years in the league—and this goes into our collaboration and working well in terms of the front office and coaching staff—we believe that there’s even more room to grow for him to continue to get better.
"I think it’s really cool that he gets to come here and play for Jeremy (Garrett) our defensive line coach, who they worked together while they were at Vanderbilt as well."
Odeyingbo hasn't been around that long but even got a taste of playing for Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis as a rookie, when his play was slowed due to the Achilles tear earlier in the year.
"I mean, Flus brought a lot of energy," Odeyingbo said. "He definitely works you, makes sure you run to the ball. You know the defense was flying around. So I'm a ... Flus is a great guy.
"You know I obviously wish him the best in Dallas but yeah it was great getting to play for him and learn from him."
He obviously hasn't seen the Bears' NFLPA report card grading Eberflus the worst coach in the NFL.
Expecting a player to contribute at all in the same year that he suffered that Achilles injury is a big ask, but the Colts did when Eberflus was defensive coordinator. Odeyingbo had only six tackles, half a sack and six pressures as a rookie who still managed to play 10 games eight nine months after an injury that can take more than a year to overcome.
Odeyingbo believes the numbers will be strong for him now because the system fit makes a huge difference, as he is coming to Chicago to play for Allen. And it's Allen who likes at least one defensive end in the 280-pound range like Cameron Jordan was for the Saints.
"I’m pretty aware, I’ve been able to watch his defenses in New Orleans for the last decade or so," Odeyngbo said of Allen and his scheme. "You know, they’re exciting to watch. They get after the quarterback. They play great defense.
"It’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of. To have that opportunity here and to see him here and have the opportunity to learn from him and learn from coach J.G. (defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett), it’s special and it’s exciting and we see a super bright future for this defense as well."
The big difference here is Jordan has 121 1/2 career sacks as the Saints 287-pounder. The Bears anticipate sacks from Montez Sweat on the other side but see it as possible their bigger edge grows into a role as a dominant pass rusher.
Now, it wouldn't even be a surprise for the Bears to go for another edge rusher when they get in the draft. Poles may have tipped that off, although the crop of them this year is so plentiful they could almost take one in Round 2 who is better than first-rounders in some years.
"We all watched the Super Bowl, right?" Poles said, referring to the Eagles. "You want to have waves of pass rushers.
"So if all of those guys are getting better and they’re working together, I really think we can affect the passer and therefore it’s going to put our team in a really good position."
Edges come in all shape and size in Allen's scheme and they have the big guy now. Someone smaller who applies heat might be a better fit next
