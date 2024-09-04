Bear Digest

Chicago Bears Wednesday Injury Report for Season Opener

Keenan Allen's status and that of the entire Bears roster isn't quite as rosy as everyone was led to believe last week, but all of the injured did practice.

Gene Chamberlain

Keenan Allen is an injury issue for the opener and labels himself "day by day."
The first Bears injury reports is more extensive than anyone was led to believe.

Six players appeared on the injury report and all went through limited practices on Wednesday in preparation for the season's opener.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen as a heel injury, the result of what GM Ryan Poles had labeled a "cleat issue," and was limited.

When asked about his condition Wednesday, Allen called himself "day by day."

The only other starter on the list is edge rusher Montez Sweat with a toe injury. Sweat also was limited. Sweat missed practice time last week but no explanation was given then.

The others who were limited were tackle Kiran Amegdjie (quad), guard Ryan Bates (shoulder), running back Roschon Johnson (toe) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin).

Last week Bears coach Matt Eberflus had said everyone would be ready for the opener. This might still be the case but it hardly seems clear cut.

All are injuries they had been dealing with fore more than a week. Amegadjie has been rehabbing the quad injury since last year's surgery.

Tennessee's injury report is only half as long. Safety Jamal Adams is the only one who didn't practice, and that was due to a hip injury.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and linebacker Otis Reese (concussion) were both limited.

