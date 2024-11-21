Chicago Bears Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: D'Andre Swift Returns
The Bears running game had a double dose of good news with Thursday’s injury report.
Guard Teven Jenkins, possibly their best all-around blocker, returned for a full practice after being limited on Wednesday and missing last week’s game. Getting Jenkins back in the lineup would mean the return of the full Bears starting offensive line.
More critical, running back D’Andre Swift was back at practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. Key for Swift will be what he’s able to do Friday and then if he can continue trending up by game time.
Swift has gained 51 yards or more on the ground in each of the last seven games and had at least 65 all-purpose yards in each of those games. His health is especially important because GM Ryan Poles sent backup running back to Cincinnati for a seventh-round draft pick just before the trade deadline.
Swift is backed up by Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer. They also have back Darrynton Evans, who was with the team last year and in 2022, but Evans is learning a new offense now.
The rest of the Bears injury report was unchanged. Safety Elijah Hicks, who has been replacing injured Jaquan Brisker, has an ankle injury and hasn’t practiced this week.
Tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf) and guard Ryan Bates (concussion) also remained out and tight end Marcedes Lewis was given his customary veteran’s day of rest Thursday when the team practiced inside the Walter Payton Center due to the snow.
