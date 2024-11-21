Montez Sweat's Pass Rush Frustration Felt by Full Bears Defense
Montez Sweat makes no bones about the frustration he and teammates are feeling, whether from their personal goals or the anguish of being 4-6 with defeats by blocked kick and Hail Mary.
"We're on a what, three- or four-game losing streak?" he asked rhetorically. "I'm pretty (blank)ing frustrated. So yeah."
The Bears edge rusher seem stuck at 3 1/2 sacks, just as teammate Gervon Dexter has been frozen at four sacks, and they lead the team.
Sweat's frustration stems more from lack of wins than sacks but that's a good reason for being upset, too, when you're the team's highest-paid player and the sacks don't occur.
"Yeah, it gets to me a little bit," Sweat said. "As pass rushers, we look at numbers and we know we'll be judged upon our numbers and stats like that. But I know it's just one bump in the road. You've just got to keep going."
The chipping from backs and tight ends in addition to facing a tackle can take a toll. Sweat's last sacks since Oct. 27 against Washington don't stand out as much as the team's lack of scoring but definitely it has an impact.
"I understand what comes with being the type of pass rusher I am, I am going to get chips, I'm going to get slides. We've got to figure out a plan around that and figure out how to get him down."
Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington realizes the personal frustration. The goal of taking down the quarterback is a team concept.
"That's a weekly aspiration and goal," Washington said. "Everything that we like to do starts with our four-man rush—first through third down, including two-minute (drill). Whatever we like, whatever we desire to do in terms of sending an extra player (blitz) should complement that. But we have to have the production with our four-man rush."
The four-man rush could be especially relevant this week because when teams have blitzed Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold they have paid the price. The four-man rush has been better against him.
"I don't know that it'll impact our planning, but certainly as soon as you sent an extra person there are some coverage things that are pretty certain that you have to be in from a blitz standpoint," Washington said. "You're gonna be in man coverage. You may be in some type of fire-hole (zone) coverage where you're three-under and three-deep and so now that efficiency may be involved with the fact that he can really anticipate the coverage structure and the coverage premise of the defense."
Sweat has noted Darnold's ability to run or avoid the rush.
"He's pretty mobile, more than I thought he was," Sweat said.
Even so, and with an outstanding offensive line in front of him, Darnold still has been sacked 28 times. Only five QBs have been sacked more. The opportunity could be there for Sweat and Co.
"It's like a week-to-week thing," Sweat said. "They come in bunches. I think we need to figure things out as a group."
They're frustrated as a group. They might as well end the frustration together.
