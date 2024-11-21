Montez Sweat's Pass Rush Frustration Felt by Full Bears Defense

Hoping for a big game out of Montez Sweat this Sunday.



So far this year;

-17 TOT, 10 solo

-5 TFL, 3.5 sacks

-7 QB hits

-2 PD

-1 FF



Need him to put pressure on Darnold to cause some mistakes and potential turnovers



