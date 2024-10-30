Chicago Bears Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: O-Line Issues
Bears offensive line injuries from the last game proved worst than expected, especially at tackle.
The Bears didn't have practice on Wednesday, and had just a walk-through in preparation for the Cardinals game. Coach Matt Eberflus admitted the O-line situation was a reason.
Rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie suffered a calf injury in the game and would not have practiced if a practice was held.
He replaced Braxton Jones Sunday and Jones has a knee injury. Jones would have been unable to practice, as well.
"It doesn't look like he's going to be able to get back with that, talking about Kiran there," Eberflus said. "And Braxton Jones, knee, we'll see where that goes. It's something he's working through and we'll see where that is."
The situation at guard was a bit more positive. Both Teven Jenkins (knee) and Ryan Bates would have been limited. The Bears are considering bringing Bates off of injured reserve. He suffered a shoulder injury in the first game and hasn't played since then.
Tackle Larry Borom (ankle) is also on injured reserve and could be reinstated. He went through a full practice.
Neither safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) not slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) would have been able to return for practice yet. Brisker has been out since the Carolina game prior to the Bears' London trip while Gordon missed last week's game.
The other big injury issue is defensive end Montez Sweat, who left Sunday's game with a shin issue. He also would have been unable to practice.
"He's got the shin and again he's working through that and we're hopeful on that one," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it goes."
The offensive line situation could change drastically by the end of the week. They'd prefer to use players who have played rather than those who have been on IR.
"We'll stay with the guys that have been in there," Eberflus said. "They've done a good job. We did a nice job of running the ball, if they're all available to us. We'll see where that goes.
"Don't really have the answers for that as we go but really a solid job by the O-line and the offensive staff of cross-training those guys as you saw in the last game being able to plug and play those guys as we go through that."
