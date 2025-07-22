Clock ticking on Ryan Poles with another roster addition needed
Beyond giving an update on running back Ian Wheeler and wide receiver Jahdae Walker, Bears GM Ryan Poles had little to say at the opening of training camp when it's customary for a Bears personnel boss to expound a little on the task ahead and one just completed.
Wheeler and Walker were coming off the non-football injury list for what Poles labeled "real minor" injuries. Beyond that, Poles took a few minutes to thank the organization for their support and his new contract but took no questions from media about anything.
"In terms of (his) contract, that came out while we were on break," Poles said. "As I've always said, I'm not going to get into details of that but I am excited about the alignment and the stability that we have within our leadership group here."
The deal brought he and coach Ben Johnson into complete alignment contractually.
"I have an unbelievable group of people that support me, believe in me, work with me, that help drive what we're doing on our roster and on our football team, and that means a lot," Poles said. "Those people mean a lot to me. But my sole focus right now is supporting Ben, his coaching staff, our players and our entire organization and football operation."
That was it. He then turned it over then Johnson to handle his part with the team they put together.
In other years, Poles and former GM Ryan Pace had addressed how they thought the team shaped up but apparently this is up to everyone's imagination. At least it was better than when Poles and Matt Eberflus trying to explain why no one fired the Bears coach and why they failed to hire Jim Harbaugh.
It is good they got Wheeler back healthy because the running back room has only six backs in it and one is undrafted rookie Deion Hankins while another is seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai. Veteran Travis Homer is another and he hasn't really contributed much as a back in the league, let alone in Chicago.
He has been on the field 649 offensive plays in six NFL seasons, 81 with the Bears, and has 89 career rushing attempts, six in two Bears seasons.
Wheeler's only experience is a few preseason games and then tearing up his ACL last year.
Obviously, they better be right about Monangai not being your average every day seventh-round running back. The Bears have had no real success with backs chosen that late since before 1993, when the draft was cut to eight rounds for one year before dropping to seven rounds a year later.
Poles brought in cornerback Tre Flowers Tuesday after it became apparent Jaylon Johnson would miss the first few weeks with a leg injury.
He signed defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon because it's obvious they need at least one more veteran defensive end in their edge rush rotation, and Kpassagnon played for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in New Orleans. The 6-foot-7, 289-pounder made 9 1/2 of the 16 1/2 sacks he has for an eight-year career while working with and/or for Allen.
This may not even be the end of their pursuit of edge help, although it would likely require a few weeks of practice for Poles to determine if another is necessary. He cut one of the undrafted rookies Tuesday, Jereme Robinson from Kansas.
What looks to be especially evident is it's good Poles didn't turn that presser to open camp into the usual lengthy GM Q and A because it appears they need all the time possible to go find another running back. There are limits to how much "coaching up" backs coach Eric Bieniemy can do.
Time's a wastin', as both Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams said about their jobs. This is true for Poles and his job, as well.
