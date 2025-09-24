Colston Loveland and Darnell Wright sit out Bears practice
If Colston Loveland's injured hip is going to allow him to play this Sunday, the Bears will need to see improvement in his condition soon.
Loveland joined the list of Bears not practicing at all when he sat out Wednesday. He was joined as a new member of the Bears' injured group missing practice by starting right tackle Darnell Wright, who suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's win over Dallas.
Wright returned to finish the game so it's possible this is merely a situation where they're managing his injury.
Using multiple tight ends is a key component of Ben Johnson’s offense so getting Loveland back healthy will be critical. Johnson on Monday said he suspected the injury wasn't serious.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) also missed practice.
Jarrett's knee injury is being managed day to day and he shouldn't have a problem getting ready for Sunday's game.
A new entry on the injury report was tight end Cole Kmet, who has a groin injury and practiced Wednesday only on a limited basis.
Cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring) missed last week's game but was back at practice Wednesday on a limited basis.
Also on the list as practicing on a limited basis was running back D'Ande Swift (hip). Linebacker D'Marco Jackson (hamstring) was back for a full practice after missing Sunday's game.
Swift had his injury last week but played through it.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI