Confident Bears Defense Labels Colts as 'College Offense'
The Bears defense definitely never needs an invitation to sound brash, and after two strong performances sounded this way a bit on Thursday at Halas Hall.
However, their comments about Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts offense were intended more to explain the exact nature of what they face and not the level of talent they see on the other side of the ball.
"The RPO game, because it's RPO if he pulls it, RPO with the passing game," safety Jaquan Brisker said of Richardson's threat. "It's really college football this week for us. So, we just have to go through that and be ready to read our keys this week."
The style of the offense hasn't been a Colts issue as much as the turnovers they've had. Richardson has a big arm and has four pass completions of 50 yards or longer but also has four interceptions.
"Definitely I want him to throw deep this week," Brisker said. "I mean, if he can please throw it my way, I want a pick this week. Regardless of whether it's short or long, we want the opportunity."
The pressure will be on the defensive line to keep Richardson contained because he has 93 yards rushing in two games but also will pull up and throw downfield to challenge the safeties. And they can always hand it to Jonathan Taylor 30 times.
"It's like any dual threat college quarterback, he's good on his feet and also has a pretty good arm," defensive end Montez Sweat said. "So we've got to do good in both dynamics. I expect them to run the ball. They've got a runner at quarterback and they have a good runner at the running back. They still have some nice receivers so we've got to be prepared for that."
Richardson has only been sacked three times. Sweat, surprisingly, is still looking for his first sack of the season. It hasn't been easy for him while double-teamed but freed it up so teammates could get home instead.
"If we perform as I think, everything else will fall into place," said Sweat, who isn't worried about the double teams.
"It's a part of the game," he added. "I'd double me too."
