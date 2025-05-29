Correcting Caleb Williams goes beyond passing game for Ben Johnson
An SI report by Albert Breer about Ben Johnson addressing Caleb Williams' poor 2024 body language not only proved true, but apparently the malady had been contagious.
The Chicago Bears coach called this a problem he saw on film not only with their rookie quarterback but with other players. As a result, he approached the subject of giving off signals like they're a bunch of defeated losers before it all carries over into the first year of his regime.
"Yeah, we've talked to the entire team about what we want it to look like," Johnson said. "What good teams do; what playoff teams do. This is the example we're setting, and this is the direction we're going.
"The good news is this, we have a phenomenal coaching staff, a lot of which were former players in this league and did it at the highest level. What they say carries weight with our guys. They know what it looks like. We have a number of guys that we brought in free agency this year that know what good football looks like as well. It's all about educating, showing them what we're going to be about going into next season.”
Another player whose body language obviously needed correcting was wide receiver DJ Moore, especially after he left the field during a play. The Bears tried to paint a smiley face at the time on that one by saying he had an ankle injury but his availability for future games/practices said it was definitely a minor issue.
Williams' situation was always out front on the TV camera, as he looked on the sideline at times to be suffering, disinterested or ignoring coaches. The longtime Bears fans would have likened it to good old No. 6, Jay Cutler.
"There's adversity that's going to hit every team, every season," Johnson said. "You don't know when it's going to happen. We might lose a few games, we might have some turnovers, and yet just the wearwithal of we're steering the ship, we're going the right direction.
"It's not, 'woe is me.' We are going to take everyone around us. We're going to elevate them and we're going to look to forge ahead to what's next. It's not dwelling on the past. Whether it's last season, last play, last game, we learn from it, we grow and we move on. Our body language needs to reflect that as well.”
Johnson described it as being a defeatist.
"Early in the process we sat down, and we watched some tape from a year ago and we talked it through," Johnson said. "It's like, ‘is this what we want look like or not?’ We come to an agreement, no, it's not. We learn from it, and we move on to the next thing. Body language is a huge thing.
"Demeanor: We don't want to be a palms up team where we're questioning everything. That's a little bit of a sign of weakness and we don't want to exhibit that from anybody on the team.”
Williams seemed to put a punctuation mark, or at least a "what he said," on the entire subject.
"I think it's an experience for myself and, obviously, for everybody else," Williams said. "We're focused on now, present day, and we're not here to talk about the past and discuss the past anymore."
The goal should be to make sure they've actually learned from the past, because, as everyone knows, whoever fails to learn from the past is doomed to repeat it.
As a result, this is one issue that bears watching as the season progresses even if Williams and the team want to see it go away.
The best way to make it a non-issue is not to have a reason for bad body language.
