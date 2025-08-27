Could Kyle Monangai be No. 2 Bears back behind D'Andre Swift?
At some point, the Bears will have actual running backs again. That's plural. It's singular now.
When they do it would seem it's Kyle Monangai who would be leaned on for carries besides starter D'Andre Swift. Maybe Roschon Johnson is destined for a role as only the short-yardage back again, if he's even on the roster. At least it seems this way to hear GM Ryan Poles.
"That (running back) room, I think Kyle's done some really good things, too," Poles said. "I know he got dinged up late with some soft tissue, but he should be fine. His vision, his feel, the physicality that runs with the ball, contact balance, it should help us big time.
"Then, you get two different styles back there that you have to prepare for, which will be good."
Two different styles? Swift is the breakaway threat and it's Monangai he's expecting to be physical but not the veteran Johnson. The last Bears depth chart had Monangai fourth string back and Johnson the backup, so things have apparently changed.
Whatever their role, at least it'll be someone to help Swift. He lined up for a handoff at practice in drills Tuesday, Caleb Williams gave him the ball, and then Williams went to hand off again. The lack of backs now due to injuries wreaks of Poles mismanaging the running back situation in the offseason, when they could have signed someone or drafted someone else.
With no other running backs Tuesday, either a staff member or DJ Moore took the handoff and then Swift could catch a breath, then go line up and take another handoff. All the other Bears backs were either hurt, waiting to go onto the practice squad and not allowed to practice yet or cut, period.
“I just knew not to look around for any help today," Swift said. "I got my work in. Today was a good conditioning day, put it like that.”
Swift is the player the Bears are basing their running game on even if so many detractors said in the offseason he would never make it in Ben Johnson's offense because he'd been demoted in it with Detroit.
Ben Johnson signed with the Bears and said then he never had a problem with Swift, but still had plenty of doubters. He is doubling down.
“He's got that ability to be a spark force and I've known that for years about the guy," Johnson said. "Particularly when we're a little bit stale coming out of the gate, he wants to be that guy to get us back on track and I think that's what the good running backs do in this league–their teammates will feed off of them. All it takes is one big play."
Swift produced that play against the Chiefs, just as he did last year against the Commanders to start a rally that should have meant a Bears win. The play Friday that sparked the Bears was something out of the Saquon Barkley playbook. He leaped entirely over a tackler.
"He had the hurdle on the sideline and I thought that was a good thing to see," Johnson said. "(He’s an) explosive player, we want to get the ball in his hands with some space as much as we possibly can.
"I thought the cool thing you saw in that game was a couple short-yardage opportunities and he was willing to lower his shoulders and find a way to get the yard. I’m happy with where he's at right now.”
Swift didn't do this enough tough running last year. Right now, there is no one else to lower a shoulder and run through a tackle and he's doing it.
The tough-love coaching he's getting at this from running backs coach Eric Bieniemy is helping with this.
“He's just very intelligent, very intelligent and very detailed with his teaching," Swift said of Bieniemy. "I wouldn't even say he over coaches, but he over coaches just to make sure you understand. He's communicating very well. Everything and everything in the offense, whether it's the concepts, he makes sure we understand everything so you can play faster."
The question now is when Swift might have some help. Kyle Monangai as a soft tissue injury and has been out since the Bills preseason game. Roschon Johnson has been out since Aug. 7 with a foot injury. Travis Homer is out at least four weeks on injured reserve.
They could sign back Brittain Brown or Ian Wheeler to the practice squad.
"I feel good about their timelines," Poles said. "Kyle (Monangai) is coming along. Over the next few days, you'll probably see the practice field look a little bit different.
"I have a lot of faith that those guys will be ready to go. If they're not, we'll still look out and see if there's guys there that can help us. Like I said, with Ben's creativity, who knows who will be lined up back there."
At least they can go into the Vikings game certain they have one threat. It is going to take more, though.
