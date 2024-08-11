Bear Digest

Defensive Tackle Reportedly Signing with Bears

Former Texas Tech nose tackle Jaylon Hutchings is expected to sign with the Bears according to a report by Aaron Wilson.

Jaylon Hutchings of Texas Tech played in six college seasons and reportedly has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bears.
The Bears have decided to add a lineman but it's not an edge rusher and isn't another guard on offense.

They are signing undrafted free agent defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings, according to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

A 6-foot, 305-pound defensive tackle from Texas Tech, Hutchings is a potential 3-technique or nose tackle candidate after six seasons and 11 sacks at the Big 12 school. He had 26 tackles for loss, all f them in his final five seasons. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one. In his final college season, he had eight tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks.

He made 193 total tackles at Texas Tech but was undrafted. At Texas Tech, he spent most of his time playing nose tackle. Hutchings established a record for reliability. Hutchings went almost his whole career avoiding injury serious enough to keep him on the sidelines.

Hutchings' 2023 season was cut short by a game due to a torn meniscus that reportedly required he have arthroscopic surgery. The injury ended his streak of 57 straight starts and he missed the team's Independence Bowl game.


There will need to be a corresponding change made to get Hutchings on the 90-man roster.

The Bears did not have veteran backup defensive tackle Byron Cowart available Saturday for the game with Houston due to an injury. Cowart had been working along with players in the rehab area at practice last week.

Another player who did not play in the game was former Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph. He hadn't been absent from practice with an injury and his status is unknown.

