Division rival signs speed burner of interest to Chicago Bears
It looks like Rondale Moore or extra slot-speed option No. 3, whoever that would be for the Bears at wide receiver.
The Green Bay Packers agreed to a one-year contract with wide receiver Mecole Hardman a day after he and Moore visited Halas Hall, according to a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The Packers get a receiver who has a history of injuries and is coming off a knee surgery that kept him from playing in the Super Bowl a year after his reception in overtime won the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.
If the Bears do want Moore, they may need to fend off another team because ESPN's Field Yates reported on Tuesday he visited the Jets. Moore already had visited the Vikings.
Moore had a bad knee injury in training camp last year with Atlanta while practicing against Miami and was taken from the field. He had surgery and is on the comeback trail.
Hardman has an injury history that included surgery in 2022 for a groin issue and then in 2023 for a thumb injury prior to returning for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
Last season Hardman had a knee injury in November, followed by December surgery and then went on injured reserve.
Hardman had 12 receptions last year in 12 games.
Moore's speed and punt return ability make him an ideal addition for the Bears, who can't be certain about their return situation yet. Moore had 22 punt returns for an 8.3-yard average with the Cardinals in 2021 and 2023.
He ran 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine and had a spectacular 42.5-inch vertical leap that ranked top 2% of players at his position at the combine.
Even with all his speed, Moore only averaged 8.9 yards a catch for three seasons while consistently providing a target at 135 catches for 1,201 yards.
It's easy to see why the Bears would be looking at Moore. If he was entirely healthy after the knee injury, that kind of speed could be a missing key of sorts to unlike Ben Johnson's offense.
With the Lions, they went from fifth in scoring to fifth once Jameson Williams was entirely healthy and playing consistently in 2024.
The Bears have good speed with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze but both ran the 40 in the 4.4s. Tyler Scott ran 4.4 and newly signed Olamide Zaccheaus never ran at the combine but did get clocked unofficially at a pro day for Virginia in 4.49.
So Moore, if healthy and signed by the Bears, could have an impact.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI