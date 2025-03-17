Ashton Jeanty watch for Bears looks damaged by pro day result
There was bad new of sorts from one of the pro days for the Bears Monday, at least among those fans who are hoping they would get a shot at drafting running back Ashton Jeanty.
The pro day had nothing to do with Jeanty, himself, however.
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan went through his pro day workout on and in it he was reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer as running a time in the 40-yard dash at 4.54, 4.55 and 4.57 seconds on three stopwatches.
It's not terrible for a receiver as big as McMillan but something much faster would have lit up the board and really ensured the Raiders would take notice.
Fox Sports One's Jordan Schultz had a 4.48-second clocking on McMillan. He ran only one 40-yard dash and called it a day.
The time is important because a 6-foot-4, 221-pound receiver going in the low 4.4s or even 4.3s might have really attracted some early Round 1 attention, especially one with hands as good as McMillan's.
The importance for the Bears is the Raiders are thought to be debating wide receiver or Jeanty in Round 1 at No. 6 overall.
The only way the Bears could get Jeanty, if the Raiders really do want him, is if they traded up from No. 10 and gave away a draft pick to get him at Nos. 4 or 5.
The Raiders' top wide receivers are Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and Ramel Keyton. Of course, wide receiver is less important when you have Brock Bowers at tight end. Still, there is a need at the position.
Drafting a receiver sixth overall who runs in the range McMillan did probably wouldn't benefit the Raiders as much as simply taking Jeanty. They have a drastic need at running back, as well, because their starter is Raheem Mostert and he turns 33 next month.
In fact, NFL Mock Draft Data Base has tracked 982 mock drafts on the web and on 58% of them Jeanty goes to the Raiders at No. 6. It is the third-highest confidence number in a pick of anyone in Round 1, Cam Ward at No. 1 to Tennessee (66%) and Mason Graham to Jackson ville (61%) are the only two picks with higher confidence levels.
Because a 4.48-second 40 was the best time anyone had on McMillan, the Bears better get that pitch for a trade up with either New England at No. 4 or Jacksonville at No. 5 if they want to pursue Jeanty. He could very well be gone by No. 6.