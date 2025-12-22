Bears' game-winning touchdown was apparently a late addition to the playbook

The Bears came away with a thrilling 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday night. Caleb Williams iced the game with a beautiful 46-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore to put Chicago on top.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ MOORE

BEARS WIN



BEARS WIN pic.twitter.com/3ShtuowNYm — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

It turns out that play was added to the playbook on Thursday.

Bears HC Ben Johnson drew up his OT game winning play against the Packers TWO DAYS before the game.



The team had only ran the play once during Thursday's practice. What a call by Ben. A true mastermind at work.



via @AdamHoge pic.twitter.com/Ws10qd57pJ — Bearsszn (@bearszn) December 21, 2025

Ben Johnson was asked about the play after the game, and he credited the players for executing in a big moment.

"That was one that we put in and executed on Thursday, and it almost looked identical to that," Johnson said. "I think it's also a testament to our preparation over the course of the week. I think the coaches do a great job of coming up with good ideas to put our guys in good spots, and when you go out and execute it on the practice field it does become gameday reality for us."

We've always known that Ben Johnson has superb confidence, but to call that play in that situation really puts the notion into perspective. It's also a testament to Williams' ability to lead his receiver 50 yards down the field and Moore's to come down with a tough catch with a defender draped all over him.

All in all, the play was just awesome execution all the way around.

It was also great to see that Moore and Williams both got an ounce of payback on Packers' cornerback Keisean Nixon, who ended the first matchup with a game-sealing interception in their first matchup two weeks ago. Nixon also took a cheap shot at Moore as he was running across the field early in the game.

DJ Moore got the last laugh on Keisean Nixon tonight.

They both made the play when it mattered most, though. They're now a game-and-a-half ahead of Green Bay in the standings with only two to go, and have already locked up a spot in the playoffs as a result.

It's difficult to imagine a more feel-good scenario for the city of Chicago. Not too shabby for a late-addition to the playsheet.