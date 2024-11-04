Does Luke Getsy's Dismissal Say Anything About Bears Coaching?
It took the Las Vegas Raiders half a season to do what took the Bears two years to accomplish.
They have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, according to the team.
It's easy to wonder if there's a message for the Bears decision makers in there for all of this regarding Matt Eberflus and his ability to hire offensive coordinators.
The former Bears offensive coordinator was let go after the Raiders lost 41-24 to Cincinnati Sunday. It was the fifth straight Raiders defeat. The Raiders are 2-7 this season and last in the AFC West.
BEARS REPORT CARD AGAINST CARDINALS: F AS IN FREE FALL
THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY FROM BEARS LOSS TO CARDINALS
BEARS OFFENSE AND CALEB WILLIAMS SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS
BEARS DIDN'T HAVE A PRAYER IN 29-9 LOSS TO CARDINALS
His offense is ranked 29th in the NFL, one spot behind the current Bears offense of Shane Waldron, and the Raiders are 19th in passing and last (32nd) in rushing. They were 26th in scoring.
While Getsy was in Chicago, the Bears offense ranked 28th in 2022 and 20th in 2023. They were 23rd and 18th in scoring.
Besides Getsy, the Raiders got rid of quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg.
This increases the immediate pool of coaches available should the Bears want to make a change, although teams rarely go outside their organization for replacements if they dismiss coordinators in-season.
This Raiders passing attack is 10 spots higher than where the Bears offense ranks in passing and they have used Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder to play quarterback.
Twitter: BearsOnSI