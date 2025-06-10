Draft picks' return looking good for start of Bears camp
Bears coach Ben Johnson could only commit to second-round pick Luther Burden III being back from a soft tissue injury for the start of training camp and not first-round tight end Colston Loveland.
Loveland clearly has his mind set on going from Day 1, though, and doesn't think his lack of practice time during OTAs will be a hinderance. His idea is to be ready.
"That’s the plan," Loveland said about starting training camp with his teammates after rehabbing from shoulder surgery all offseason. "Just working every day to get there."
The issue has been the typical stuff associated with coming back from a surgery, except he said he's caught so many passes on the sideline with either hand that he's become "ambidextrous."
"Yeah, really just getting the strength back, mobility, just continue each day of work and when I’m there, I’ll be there and I’ll be out there ready," Loveland said.
Loveland was able to do some minor individual type of practice during parts of OTAs and back in rookie camp, but not practice during offense vs. defense or during 7-on-7.
The old "mental reps" had to stand for his OTAs.
"It's definitely the playbook," Loveland said. "I obviously got to take care of things physically. But mentally, it’s a lot."
He feels he has a strong grasp of what's been done with the offense to date.
"It’s one thing to know it but to go out there and do it in real time, it’s the walk-through reps, the mental reps," he said. "I've got to say, those are huge and crucial."
While Johnson couldn't say for sure if Loveland will be ready by the start of camp, he was fairly certain the mental work and some of the footwork Loveland worked at individually will pay off when they do start.
"I would say I think what I can gather from the walkthroughs, from the meetings, is he’s very professional," Johnson said. "He takes everything seriously.
"I think he’s going to fit in really well once we start getting him to go full speed. I know coach Dray’s said to me numerous times how impressed he is for the types of questions he’s asking at his young age.”
Loveland plays a position where he'll be able to work his way in because there are other options ready in case it takes a while longer. Cole Kmet, Durham Smythe and Kyle Wilson could handle it if the No. 1 pick needs more rehab time.
"Yeah, obviously I’m a competitor, I want to be out there," he said. "But just doing what I can. Like I said, just continuing to work."
The work over the next six weeks will need to be on his own, or at least without fellow pro football players.
"Definitely will have my own little walk-throughs, whether I need to get my brothers or whoever that is, seeing some plays, lining up, just doing stuff repetitive, getting those reps and it comes second nature at that point," he said. "So, that’s the goal."
