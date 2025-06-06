Rome Odunze makes clear what he wants in 2025, and it's big for the Chicago Bears
With all of the Chicago Bears' offseason focus placed squarely on how quarterback Caleb Williams will develop under new coach Ben Johnson in 2025, second-year wideout Rome Odunze's evolution as a pro receiver has been somewhat overlooked.
Odunze, who was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has a similar amount of pressure on him to perform as Williams does, albeit outside the massive spotlight that comes along with being the starting quarterback.
Still, Odunze must make good on his top-10 draft valuation. His rookie season didn't. Odunze failed to make much of an impact while catching 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns. He never seemed to get into a rhythm with Williams and was caught in a battle for targets with veterans DJ Moore and the now-departed Keenan Allen.
While Moore will return as the presumed WR1 for the Bears, Odunze will be elevated into the 1B role in Johnson's system, but can quickly emerge as the go-to guy for Williams if he gets off to a hot start.
Odunze, who met with reporters at Halas Hall on Thursday, outlined a rough draft of his 2025 season goals, which seem attainable if his offseason work pays off.
"Individually, wanna go for 1,000 [yards], double digit [touchdowns]," Odunze said. "I haven't honed in on any specific numbers yet, but I've always got those things in the back of my mind. I think when you're doing the right things and you're having success, and the team is having success, all the statistics and those numbers will come."
MORE: Chicago Bears' top play of 2025 minicamp comes from unexpected receiver
Odunze looked notably quicker in drills, even outpacing Moore in a rep that was shared on social media.
"This offseason I think I've just tried to build physically, mentally as well," Odunze said. "Just trying to put myself in peak condition, spiritually, mentally, physically, for this season, for me to have the best season yet that I've had in this league. So that comes to a lot of different aspects, to focusing on the playbook, to focusing on the weight room, getting faster, getting stronger, all those different things."
While 1,000 receiving yards isn't as big of an accomplishment as it once was -- 24 wide receivers went over the 1K mark last year -- a season with 10+ touchdowns is still considered a monster year. Only eight receivers achieved that feat in 2024.
Much will depend on the chemistry between Williams and Odunze, as well as the continued growth the second-year wideout has already put on display in offseason workouts. Johnson has singled out Odunze as a player who's made an early positive impression on him, and if first impressions really are lasting ones, then Odunze has positioned himself well for that breakout camp