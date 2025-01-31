2025 NFL mock draft: top 10 picks and what it means for the Chicago Bears
There’s a contingent of Chicago sports fans who tune out of the NFL Draft telecast after the Bears make their first round selection.
That’s kinda-sorta fair—it’s easy enough to check your phone to find out who the Rams drafted at 26—which tells us it’s also kinda-sorta fair to end a mock draft after you pick your team’s pick.
And that’s exactly what we’re going to do here: Game out the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, wrapping it up after the Bears have had their say in the matter:
1) Tennessee Titans
Abdul Carter
- EDGE, Penn State
Even though the Will Levis Experiment has been a relative failure, the Titans will pass on the two top quarterbacks and go with a brute who has a super-high floor and a super-higher ceiling.
2) Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders
- QB, Colorado
With Carter off the board, the Browns will address arguably their biggest need. They’ll opt for Sanders over Cam Ward, as Little Prime could evolve into peak Deshaun Watson—and the Browns apparently like a Watson-type.
3) New York Giants
Cam Ward
- QB, Miami
A dream scenario for the Jints, as they land a day-one starter with top-pick talent.
4) New England Patriots
Travis Hunter
- CB/WR, Colorado
There’s a decent chance the Pats would’ve taken Hunter if they owned the first pick, so another dream becomes reality.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham
- DL, Michigan
The Wolverine is plug-and-play defender with a high-level skill-set and some serious ’tude, something the Jags could use on their D-line.
6) Las Vegas Raiders
Tetairoa McMillan
- WR, Arizona
The 21-year-old sure-handed speedster is a safe, logical pick for the offensively-challenged Raiders.
7) New York Jets
Kelvin Banks Jr.
- OT, Texas
Scouts are divided as to whether Banks or Will Campbell should be the first O-lineman off the board. The Jets go with smaller but nimbler Longhorn.
8) Carolina Panthers
Will Johnson
- CB, Michigan
Johnson has top-three talent, so the Panthers will be thrilled if he falls into their laps at the eight-spot.
9) New Orleans Saints
Will Campbell
- OT, LSU
The Saints’ quarterback situation is up in the air, but whoever ends up leading the New Orleans offense will be thrilled that they have a shiny new NFL-ready lineman is in the fold.
10) Chicago Bears
Ashton Jeanty
- RB, Boise State
This selection might’ve looked very different if Ben Johnson wasn’t going to be decamped in the Bears’ war room. But the offensive guru will be thrilled to snatch up a game-changing weapon.