2025 NFL mock draft: top 10 picks and what it means for the Chicago Bears

Alan Goldsher

Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, #1 draft pick?
Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, #1 draft pick?
There’s a contingent of Chicago sports fans who tune out of the NFL Draft telecast after the Bears make their first round selection.

That’s kinda-sorta fair—it’s easy enough to check your phone to find out who the Rams drafted at 26—which tells us it’s also kinda-sorta fair to end a mock draft after you pick your team’s pick.

And that’s exactly what we’re going to do here: Game out the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, wrapping it up after the Bears have had their say in the matter:

1) Tennessee Titans

Abdul Carter

  • EDGE, Penn State

Even though the Will Levis Experiment has been a relative failure, the Titans will pass on the two top quarterbacks and go with a brute who has a super-high floor and a super-higher ceiling.

2) Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders

  • QB, Colorado

With Carter off the board, the Browns will address arguably their biggest need. They’ll opt for Sanders over Cam Ward, as Little Prime could evolve into peak Deshaun Watson—and the Browns apparently like a Watson-type.

3) New York Giants

Cam Ward

  • QB, Miami

A dream scenario for the Jints, as they land a day-one starter with top-pick talent.

4) New England Patriots

Travis Hunter

  • CB/WR, Colorado

There’s a decent chance the Pats would’ve taken Hunter if they owned the first pick, so another dream becomes reality.

5) Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham

  • DL, Michigan

The Wolverine is plug-and-play defender with a high-level skill-set and some serious ’tude, something the Jags could use on their D-line.

6) Las Vegas Raiders

Tetairoa McMillan

  • WR, Arizona

The 21-year-old sure-handed speedster is a safe, logical pick for the offensively-challenged Raiders.

7) New York Jets

Kelvin Banks Jr.

  • OT, Texas

Scouts are divided as to whether Banks or Will Campbell should be the first O-lineman off the board. The Jets go with smaller but nimbler Longhorn.

8) Carolina Panthers

Will Johnson

  • CB, Michigan

Johnson has top-three talent, so the Panthers will be thrilled if he falls into their laps at the eight-spot.

9) New Orleans Saints

Will Campbell

  • OT, LSU

The Saints’ quarterback situation is up in the air, but whoever ends up leading the New Orleans offense will be thrilled that they have a shiny new NFL-ready lineman is in the fold.

10) Chicago Bears

Ashton Jeanty

  • RB, Boise State

This selection might’ve looked very different if Ben Johnson wasn’t going to be decamped in the Bears’ war room. But the offensive guru will be thrilled to snatch up a game-changing weapon.

Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he's the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He's the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records.

