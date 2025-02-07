A wacky NFL mock draft in which no team takes the player they’re supposed to—including the Chicago Bears
Last season, 99.9999999% of NFL draft experts had the Chicago Bears grabbing Caleb Williams at number one, then Jayden Daniels heading to Washington at number two.
This season, we’re seeing less commonality, as there isn’t a clear top pick. That said, the top three is generally some combination of Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, and Shedeur Sanders, with a couple of outliers here and there.
But what if we chucked all of that out of the window? What if we mocked differently simply for the sake of mocking differently? And who, in our goofball fake draft, would land in Chicago?
All of these question are answered here in the first ten picks of The 2025 NFL Draft That Will Never Happen:
1) Tennessee Titans
Travis Hunter: CB/WR, Colorado
Hunter won the Heisman, he’s the most electric player in the draft class, and if all goes as expected, he’ll be the face of somebody’s franchise—but few, if any see him going at one. Weird.
2) Cleveland Browns
Mason Graham: DL, Michigan
The 6’3”, 320-pounder is a top-five pick, no question. Top-three? It’s a stretch, but not too much.
3) New York Giants
Cam Ward: QB, Miami
Every head in the five boroughs (and New Jersey) would explode with joy if Ward lands in the Empire State.
4) New England Patriots
Abdul Carter: EDGE, Penn State
The former Nittany Lion has top-pick size and talent, and if Tennessee took him at one, nobody would complain. If he falls to four, it’s doubtful that he’d get to five, regardless of team needs.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
Will Campbell: OT, LSU
Thus begins our mini-run on O-linemen. Right now, scouts are flipping coins as to whether to roll with Campbell or Kelvin Banks Jr. Either would be a win.
6) Las Vegas Raiders
Kelvin Banks Jr.: OT, Texas
See above.
7) New York Jets
Ashton Jeanty: RB, Boise State
The Jets have all kinds of problems, but running back isn’t one of them. Nonetheless, a pairing of Jeanty and Breece Hall would be a great comfort to Aaron Rodgers...or whoever ends up behind center.
8) Carolina Panthers
Malaki Starks: S, Georgia
The speedster is one of the most NFL-ready pieces in the class, and in some drafts, he’d land in the top-three. But this is a D-backfield-heavy year, which explains Starks’ less-than-stellar mock-a-bility.
9) New Orleans Saints
Jalon Walker: EDGE, Georgia
Back-to-back Bulldogs! Walker is a plug-and-play beast who would terrorize the NFC South for years to come.
10) Chicago Bears
Tetairoa McMillan: WR, Arizona
If this comes to pass—if McMillan somehow slips past Las Vegas at six—the Bears should pounce. Can you imagine how much fun new coach Ben Johnson would have with a receivers room of McMillan, D.J. Moore, and Rome Odunze? Dayum.