Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade Would Complete the Bears Defensive Overhaul in 2026

The Chicago Bears knocked the first round of the 2026 NFL draft out of the park with their selection of Dillon Thieneman on Thursday night. The safety from Oregon was expected to go much earlier in the draft, and to a division rival, no less. Thieneman has even drawn Troy Polamalu comparisons based on his style of football, and if Thieneman can earn even half of Polamalu's resume, he'll go down as one of Chicago's greatest defensive backs of all time.

As great as that pick was, the Bears still have a glaring need on their defensive line. In 2025, they finished 31st and 26th, respectively, in their pass rush and run stop win rates. They need a major infusion of talent in the trenches, and while there are several exciting options still available in Day 2 of the 2026 NFL draft, it's unlikely that any of them will be impact starters right away. With that in mind, it may be time for general manager Ryan Poles to make a splashy trade for a veteran pass rusher: the New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Giants and Bears can potentially help each other

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After drafting Arvell Reese last night and adding him to a defensive front already anchored by three-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter, the Giants have an embarrassment of riches at the defensive end/EDGE position. If anyone is the odd man out, it's Thibodeaux. As the former fifth-overall pick from the 2022 NFL draft who hasn't quite lived up to expectations, it would make sense to move him in exchange for draft capital while the Giants continue to build around their defensive core.

As for the Bears, they need players who can make an impact now. Thibodeaux may have fallen short of the expectations of a Top 5 pick, but he's no scrub. He would pair up well with Montez Sweat and Austin Booker and could even see a bit of a career resurgence under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. His 4-man fronts are the perfect revival environment for him, moving away from the complex stunts and picks Harbaugh described last night. If the price isn't outrageous, this has the makings of a win-win deal.

What a Kayvon Thibodeaux trade would look like

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To be clear, the Giants are not actively shopping Thibodeaux in trade talks. ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted shortly after the Giants picked Reese that they do not intend to trade Thibodeaux, per a source. Furthermore, in a presser following the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, head coach John Harbaugh seemed adamant in this stance, saying, "No. No. We keep all the good players as much as we can, right? We love Kayvon."

However, any good NFL fan knows that deals can always be reached if the price is right. Harbaugh may love Thibodeaux, and he is a good player, but the fact remains that he has three other much better players at the same position. It just wouldn't make much sense to keep Thibodeaux if a team comes calling with a reasonable offer, especially not when you look at the rest of the Giants' roster needs.

Chicago's third-round pick, No. 89, in tonight's draft would be fair compensation, in my opinion. The Giants would get another Top 100 pick as they continue to rebuild around a young core, and the Bears would get an experienced veteran to help them inch closer to the Promised Land. However, if the Giants balked at this deal, I wouldn't be opposed to offering the second-round pick Chicago got from Buffalo in the DJ Moore trade, No. 60.

The Bottom Line

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This deal makes too much sense for both sides, and I would love to see Ryan Poles make some calls and try to get this done ahead of tonight's draft. The Bears would still have two draft selections to make tonight as they try to fill some of their own roster holes, and the Giants would free up some salary cap space and add draft capital, to boot.