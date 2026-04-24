Matt Miller's Day 2 Bears Mock Draft is a Schematic Masterclass for Ryan Poles

We are now entering Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday and the Chicago Bears will look to build on what was a strong Day 1.

Chicago didn't come away with an edge rusher, but the Bears did get themselves a fantastic defensive fit in Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman, who will fit like a glove in Dennis Allen's defense.

As we wait to see how the Bears attack Day 2, ESPN's Matt Miller has put out a mock draft and has the Bears taking two defensive players and one player on the offensive side of the ball. All three picks fill needs for Chicago.

Here's a look at the picks Miller has projected for the Bears, and then we'll provide some analysis for each below that.

Round 2, Pick 57: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Round 2, Pick 60 (via BUF): C Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Round 3, Pick 89: DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State

A near-perfect mock

Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a good haul for the Bears on Day 2. The only gripe we have is the lack of a cornerback selection, which we would've preferred over the center pick. That said, we can definitely live with that selection.

With Jacas, the Bears get the edge rusher they need because of the uncertainty surrounding Dayo Odeyingbo and a pass-rush that posted just 35 sacks and a 29% pass-rush win rate last season, which ranked 31st in the NFL.

Mel Kiper was very high on Jacas ahead of the draft, naming the Illinois product as his favorite prospect.

"Jacas handled a lot of responsibilities at Illinois," Kiper said. "He wasn't just getting after the quarterback every snap like other top edge rusher prospects. Instead, he was doing a lot of the tough work, such as sealing the edge and dropping into coverage."

"And yet ... he still managed 11 sacks, 34 pressures and 12.5 tackles for loss last season. Jacas is very underrated, and he should hear his name called Friday in Round 2. At worst, he's a third-rounder. I really like watching him play," Kiper concluded.

The center pick still makes sense for the Bears after Drew Dalman unexpectedly retired, which led to the trade for Garrett Bradbury, who can hold down the fort for one season.

Hecht is one of the best center prospects in this year's draft and, according to Miller, he's the best center and an elite run-blocker.

"Waiting until Round 3 to grab a center might be possible given the depth of this class, but the Bears jump on Hecht here. He's my top center and is an elite run blocker," Miller said.

Last but not least, we have Orange, who sports the elite nickname "Big Citrus."

An injury during the pre-draft process sent Orange down draft boards, so he could end up being a phenomenal value here.

The Bears' need to improve the run defense is well-documented after a season in which Chicago finished with the sixth-worst run defense in the league.

At 6-foot-2 and 322 pounds, Orange is a space-eater with a great blend of "first-tep quickness and take-on power," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com notes, before adding that Orange has "explosive power in both his upper and lower body."

All the traits Orange possesses spell out someone who can make a big impact in the run while also potentially being a plus pass-rusher.

If the Bears come away with these three players on Friday night, it will have been a good one for Ryan Poles and Co.