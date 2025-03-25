Chicago Bears land shocking defensive prospect in CBS Sports’ new, weird 2025 mock draft
After reading and writing several zillion 2025 NFL Draft mocks, you start to notice patterns, especially when it comes to what might happen within the first ten picks.
Some patterns become even more evident when you obsessively visit the consensus page over at the NFL Mock Draft Database.
NFLMDD’s aggregations offer up percentages as to where and when dozens of mockers-at-large feel the prospects are headed. Here’s what the numbers tell us about the potential top ten picks as of this writing:
1) Tennessee Titans
Cameron Ward, QB, Miami
- 90%
2) Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
- 52%
3) New York Giants
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
- 57%
4) New England Patriots
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
- 41%
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
- 61%
6) Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
- 48%
7) New York Jets
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
- 38%
8) Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- 31%
9) New Orleans Saints
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
- 15%
10) Chicago Bears
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
- 23%
There’ll never be complete consensus, because some mockers like to go really outside the box.
Like a certain outlier at CBS Sports.
Wait, What?
In his March 25, 2025 mock draft, CBS’s Chris Trapasso went rogue dropping a top ten that’s, um, different.
1) Tennessee Titans
Cameron Ward, QB, Miami
2) Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
3) New York Giants
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
4) New England Patriots
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
6) Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
7) New York Jets
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
8) Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
9) New Orleans Saints
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Before we dive into Trapasso’s prediction as to what the Chicago Bears might do at the ten-spot, howzabout we break down his three weirdest prognostications:
- From a marketing perspective, Hunter to Cleveland makes sense, as the Browns need an injection of charisma. From an on-field perspective, Abdul Carter is considerably more logical.
- The Giants have needs galore, but O-line might not be the highest priority.
- New Orleans just signed quarterback Derek Carr through at least the 2026 season, and they have plenty of deeper holes that need filling.
As for Chicago…
It’s Not Easy Being Green
Trapasso has the Bears grabbing Marshall EDGE Mike Green, a prospect who’s been mocked all over the darn place, as borne out by our pals at the Mock Draft Database, who, just one month ago, told us that Green's consensus spot was 20.
With Chicago's signing of free agent EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo, there’s way less need for GM Ryan Poles to address the outside of the D-line on day one,. The fact that EDGE is among the draft’s deepest positions makes the prediction even more confusing.
Trapasso has North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton and Penn State TE Tyler Warren still on the board when Chicago is on the clock, both of whom seem to be more rational options for the Bears’ innovative offensive-minded head coach, Ben Johnson.
But who knows, maybe Trepasso is on to something. Just because a pattern is a pattern doesn’t mean it’s the right pattern.