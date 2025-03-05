Bear Digest

In new 3-round mock draft, the Chicago Bears’ plans take a wild turn after landing All-Pro guard Joe Thuney

Alan Goldsher

Running back Omarion Hampton blew away the NFL Combine. Come NFL Draft day, will he blow away the Chicago Bears?
Running back Omarion Hampton blew away the NFL Combine. Come NFL Draft day, will he blow away the Chicago Bears? / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Until the morning of March 5, the majority of 2025 NFL mock drafts floating around the interwebs had the Chicago Bears grabbing an offensive lineman in round one.

Now that the Midway Monsters have acquired a stud guard in Joe Thuney, not so much.

With Thuney and fellow new Bears guard Jonah Jackson in the building, Chicago GM Ryan Poles can use the 2025 NFL Draft to focus on his team’s other positions of need. Of which there are many.

Here’s how the first three rounds of a Chicago draft might look in our brave new post-Thuney world.

TRADE

Chicago Bears receive

  • Buffalo Bills 2025 first round draft pick (30)
  • Buffalo Bills 2025 second round draft pick (62)

Buffalo Bills receive

  • Chicago Bears 2025 first round draft pick (10)

Round 1 (30)

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Hampton crushed at the NFL Combine, so much so that some pundits have him on or near the same tier as Boise State’s highly-touted Ashton Jeanty.

Before the Combine, Hampton was expected to go in round two; now, he’s virtually a day one lock, and if Poles can scoop him at 30, ta-da.

Round 2 (39)

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Of Scourton, The 33rd Team raved, “[H]e already showcases versatility in how he attacks offensive tackles, depending on his opponent's pre-snap alignment, angle, and athleticism. This pass-rush IQ is a big piece of the puzzle for him living up to his potential as a quality starter in the NFL.”

Not bad for a second rounder, eh?

Round 2 (41)

Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

Some might see this as too early for Fannin, but he’s been comped to Isaiah Likely and Jonnu Smith, which, all due respect, is better than being comped to Bears incumbent tight end Cole Kmet.

Round 2 (62)

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

With Jack Sanborn gone, linebacker suddenly becomes a position of need, and the former Bruin—who ESPN has ranked as the draft's second-best LB —would be a steal at 62.

Round 3 (72)

Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Now that Poles has a nifty offensive line at his disposal, it’s time to get QB Caleb Williams a speedy downfield threat. With his 4.39 40-yard dash at the Combine, Bond could be just that.

