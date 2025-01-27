The latest 2025 Chicago Bears first round mock drafts—what the experts are saying
Who spends more time on NFL Draft prep, the writer/pundit/fan contingent who mock drafts until they can mock no more, or the people whose job it is do the actual drafting?
If you calculate time and manpower, the writer/pundit/fan contingent likely wins in a landslide. Y’see, MockDraft McMockington does three new full-league seven-rounders each week, while your typical NFL front office bangs out one. Maybe two.
Many outlets update their mocks each-and-every day—and sometimes each-and-every hour. (We haven’t gotten to the each-and-every minute point yet. But that’ll come soon enough.) To that end, here are what some draft gurus think will happen in the Chicago Bears’ war room on Thursday, April 24 at approximately 9:00 CT:
Pro Football Focus
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
“The Bears need help everywhere along the offensive line, and Simmons may be the one true left tackle in this draft. “
Bleacher Nation
Kevin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
“[T]he interior offensive line is such a massive need for the Bears that the pick would be a home run even if Banks ends up having to bump into guard.”
NFL.com
Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
“Booker is one of the safest picks in the draft. He will help firm up the interior offensive line for Caleb Williams.”
A To Z Sports
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
“As big of an issue as improving the offensive line is for Chicago, passing on a talent like Mason Graham to take a blocker would be a mistake.”
The 33rd Team
Kevin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
“Chicago has been actively adding to its line depth chart…but [the team] has not yet hit on enough pieces. [Banks] would be a logical addition, bringing power, athleticism, and versatility to this group.”
CBS Sports
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
“The Bears need to get the five best linemen on the field and Campbell is going to be one of them.”
ESPN
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
“Anyone who watched Chicago play this season knows Caleb Williams needs better protection; the rookie QB took 68 sacks. The entire offensive line class is still on the board here, and it's close between Campbell and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. at the top.”
Fox Sports
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
"With Ben Johnson now the head coach, there could be fireworks in store for the Chicago offense. Inserting the playmaking Jeanty into a scheme that already boasts Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore, and Rome Odunze, and the Bears could look Lion-like very quickly."
The Draft Network
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
“A fully healthy Simmons is potentially the best offensive tackle in the draft, and the Bears could be getting a steal at this pick as their future left tackle.”
Pro Football Network
Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
“Scourton is a consistent menace as a pass-rushing threat, with 15 sacks over the last two seasons. He’s also an imposing presence as a run stopper, notching 14+ tackles for a loss in each of his final two years in college.”