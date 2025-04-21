Wild first-round 2025 NFL mock draft features bombshell Chicago Bears trade
This, Bears Nation, is my final top-to-bottom 2025 first-round mock draft.
I know, I know, that’s difficult to hear—my 32-pick mocks are a tasty treat, beloved by football fanatics all around the world—but on the plus side, no more full-blown prognostications means there’s finally an actual draft within spitting distance.
Anyhoo, enough of my yakking. Let’s get mocking.
1) Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Fait accompli. The Titans need a signal caller, and Ward is the best one available…or at least the safest one available.
After two years of the failed Will Levis Experiment, first-year head coach Brian Callahan could use a bit of comfiness.
2) Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
There’s likely already a battle going on in Cleveland’s war room, with one faction on Team Abdul Carter and the other supporting the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
The team needs some sexiness, and Hunter is the draft’s sexiest player who will quickly become one of the faces of the franchise.
3) New York Giants
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Sanders could go here at three, or he could fall into the second round, drafted behind Jaxson Dart.
Jints GM Joe Schon has hinted that he wouldn’t be averse to grabbing Baby Prime—understandable, as, like Travis Hunter, Sanders would give New York a much-needed jolt of zhuzh—so here we are.
4) New England Patriots
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
If New York goes for Sanders, the Pats will have a decision to make: Draft for arguably their biggest need (i.e., top-rated OT Will Campbell) or grab the best player available in Carter, who boasts top-pick talent.
It’d be hard to take a pass on a beast who many consider to be the next Micah Parsons.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Outside of Cam Ward, this is just about the biggest lock in the first round.
Makes sense, as Graham is the top option at a position in which the Jags—who managed just 34 sacks in 2024—are severely lacking.
6) Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
That sound you hear coming from the Midwest is the Bears' fan base bawling, because the running-back-needy Raiders made an eminently logical pick that kept the lusted-after video-game-esque back out of Chicago. Sigh.
7) New York Jets
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
The Jets have holes all over the roster, but here they decide to help new quarterback Justin Fields stay safe and clean.
8) Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
This draft is loaded with quality EDGEs (I have seven, count ‘em, seven DEs going in the first round here) but the Panthers—who tied for the third-least sacks in 2024—are desperate for a high-end pass rusher, and Walker is just that.
TRADE
New Orleans receives
- Indianapolis’ 2025 first-round pick (14)
- Indianapolis’ 2025 fourth-round pick (117)
- Indianapolis’ 2026 fifth-round pick
Indianapolis receives
- New Orleans’ 2025 first-round pick (9)
9) Indianapolis Colts (via NO)
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
After missing out on Shedeur Sanders, the Saints—whose QB depth chart is currently topped by one Spencer Rattler (ugh)—decide it makes perfect sense to get their quarterback later in the first round and add some extra picks in ’25 and ’26.
Indy, who sure could use a tight end, decides Warren is their guy, and is willing to cough up some day three capital in order to scoop the draft’s top option at the position.
TRADE
Cincinnati Bengals receive
- Chicago’s 2025 first round pick (10)
- Chicago’s 2025 third round pick (72)
Chicago Bears receive
- Cincinnati’s 2025 first-round pick (17)
- Cincinnati’s 2026 seventh-round pick
- DL Trey Hendrickson
10) Cincinnati Bengals (via CHI)
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Johnson is a top-five talent, so Cincy is down to move on from the pricey, disgruntled Hendrickson.
For their part, the Bears—who missed out on their true heartthrob, Ashton Jeanty—decide that Hendrickson and a slightly lesser first-round selection is a better option than prized OL stud Will Campbell.
11) San Francisco 49ers
Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Every season, there’s a surprise faller, and this year, it’s Campbell. After the pick, Niners QB Brock Purdy—who, last season, was sacked a career-high 31 times—does cartwheels.
TRADE
Dallas Cowboys receive
- Buffalo’s 2025 first-round pick (30)
- Buffalo’s 2025 second-round pick (62)
- Buffalo’s 2025 fourth-round pick (109, via CHI)
Buffalo receives
- Dallas’ 2025 first-round pick (12)
12) Buffalo Bills (via DAL)
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
With holes all over the field, the Cowboys decide to look for their offensive playmakers later in the draft—a logical idea, as running back is one of the classes’ deepest positions—while acquiring a ton of extra picks.
For their part, Buffalo fills a need with veritable-can’t-miss D-back.
13) Miami Dolphins
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
2024’s fifth-worst sacking D needs an EDGE, and they decide the athletic chip-on-the-shoulder monster is the best one remaining on the board.
14) New Orleans Saints
Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi
The board falls perfectly for the Sains, who land their quarterback and a couple of extra selections. Who dat, indeed.
15) Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Another pick, another EDGE. And Green—who fills a huge need for a team that racked up a paltry 31 sacks in 2024—will be a good one.
16) Arizona Cardinals
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The former Longhorn rises and falls by the day, but since Cards QB Kyler Murray could use some more time in the pocket in order to help Marvin Harrison Jr. become the stud we expected him to be in 2024, Banks won’t fall too far on Draft Night.
17) Chicago Bears (via CIN)
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
If Chicago walks away from day one with Hampton and Hendrickson, the rest of the NFL North will be, putting it succinctly, pissed.
18) Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
The ‘Hawks have a D.J. Metcalf-sized hole that needs filling, and speedster Golden could do just that. (Note: I’m confident Golden will be in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year. You heard it here first.)
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Campbell could go as early as 11, so the LB-hungry Bucs are pleased as punch the athletic tackle machine is still the board.
20) Denver Broncos
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
After missing out on Jeanty and Hampton, an angry Sean Payton settles for one of the two top receivers in the draft class.
21) Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
Hoping that one of top remaining quarterbacks is still on the board when they next pick in round three (83)—Tyler Slough, anybody?—the Steelers roll with a polished defensive brute who will contribute from day one.
22) Los Angeles Chargers
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Over the last couple of weeks, Loveland has been one of the draft’s biggest climbers, so the Bolts—who really, really need and want a tight end— are ecstatic the flexible Wolverine will decamp in Cali.
23) Green Bay Packers
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
With the top two receivers off the board, the Pack fill a need with the ballhawking Wildcat.
24) Minnesota Vikings
Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
Another player who could go much earlier in the evening, the Vikes give DC Brian Flores a ready-to-go toy to play with.
25) Houston Texans
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Texans QB C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times in 2024. Conerly will help remedy that gnarly situation.
26) Los Angeles Rams
Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi
The Rams—who managed just 13 interceptions in 2024—badly need a corner, and since this is a relatively shallow position, they do the right thing in grabbing a good option on day one.
27) Baltimore Ravens
James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The rich get richer, as Charm City’s finest land the quick-footed, multi-tooled 6’5”, 243-pounder.
28) Detroit Lions
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The Lions are loaded on both sides of the ball, and have the luxury to snatch they guy they feel is the best player available. The Buckeye will become a key rotation player from the first day of training camp.
29) Washington Commanders
Malaki Sparks, S, Georgia
Washington is in great shape on offense, so snatching up one of the draft’s top safeties just makes too much sense.
30) Dallas Cowboys (via BUF)
Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi
The ‘Boys will consider it a hugely successful draft if they land the potential-laden Nolen and a day two running back like, say, TreVeyon Henderson. The fact that in this scenario, they’d have 11 more picks over the weekend (!) sure wouldn’t suck.
31) Kansas City Chiefs
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
Okay, this just isn’t fair. Stewart’s consistently been mocked in the top-15, and would be an immediate key cog in DC Steve Spagnuolo’s rotation.
32) Philadelphia Eagles
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
The Super Bowl champs’ defensive front was decimated during free agency, so it’s all but a given they’ll grab the best D-lineman available.