Emotional Trey Smith tale best explains expected Bears interest
The furor over Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith and how the Bears need to sign him in free agency becomes entirely clear to anyone who wonders what it's all about if they simply read one story about him.
It's easy to understand why there would be skepticism about a guard being worthy of the $23-$25 million a year, the amount thrown around for Smith at this point in free agency.
PFWA/McCann Award winner Dan Pompei wrote an in-depth profile piece on Smith for The Athletic, detailing everything the right guard has overcome to establish a playing style regarded as edgy.
Bears fans should not have apprehension about Smith being a worthy free agent for this kind of money based on what Pompei's story describes. What they should worry about is whether he'd be available at all.
There should be little doubt Smith is going to get into free agency based on how he'd described in the story as Chiefs management, ownership and coaching would be absolutely out of their minds to allow a player like this to get onto the open market. So anticipate they won't.
They'll move heaven and earth to keep him, whether it means restructuring the last bit of available structure in Patrick Mahomes' exorbitant contract to find the money or cutting two or three other players.
Smith is that much of a gem. It's not happening, so the Bears will need to refocus on second choice for free agent guards.
This is a guard and it's true he's not a tackle protecting the edge or the QB's blind side. However, he's a trend setter for an entire team. If the Chiefs let him become a free agent, it would be like cutting out their heart .
One of the better descriptions of Smith's play was a quote Pompei had from center Creed Humphrey about the start of games.
"On that first drive, he's looking to send a message," Humphrey told Pompei. "He's putting people on the ground and letting them know it's going to be a physical game."
Pompei detail's Smith's ability to battle through the tragic death of his mother via his intense personal training under former NFL lineman Artis Hicks and then the blood clots he had that nearly ended his career if not his life before it even began. It explained why he was only a sixth-round pick rather than the first-rounder many had once projected.
Travis Kelce refers to him as "the enforcer" on the offense.
“I want to play the game with bad intentions but within the confines of the rulebook,” Smith said. “I play to be violent and to release my emotions.”
Sign and trade? No. Teams don't let players as valuable, with character as high as Smith's, get away in free agency or trade him. There is no way to recoup such losses through trade compensation.
Read Pompei's story and figure out what is very apparent, then start to consider what other options the Bears will have like Will Freis, 35-year-old Kevin Zeitler or bringing back their own Teven Jenkins, or even drafting their own Smith.
That might not be possible, though, as Pompei's story paints a one-in-a-million picture.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI